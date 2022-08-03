Veterans Creative Arts Competition

Its that time of year again! We are looking for Veterans that would like to participate in the 2022 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition. In order to participate in the national competition, you have to participate in the local Create and Inspire art exhibit/competition.

If interested, please see the attachment.

This year, we are going to display your artwork at the Women’s Veteran Conference in September, at the Downtown Lexington Public library in September and October, and at the Lexington VA Health Care System, Sousley Campus during a painting class in November.

Deadline to submit your artwork is September 2, 2022.

Veterans may submit:

· only one entry per category

· entries in up to three art categories and one group category in the art division.

· entries in up to three creative writing categories in the creative writing division.

· entries in up to three solo categories and three group categories in the dance, drama and music divisions.

All artwork entered (except for the Military Combat Experience) must have been completed after October 1, 2021.

All Veterans who place first at the national level in the art division of the competition will be invited to the Festival.

If you have questions, please contact Candace or Anna, your local creative arts coordinators,

Candace.Crawford@va.gov / (859) 233-4511 ext. 5109

AnnaR.Mills@va.gov / (859) 233-4511 ext. 4333