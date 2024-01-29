Skip to Content

Women Veteran Townhall

women veterans

When:

Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Franklin R. Sousley Campus

Dr. Mary Walker Auditorium

2250 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY

Cost:

Free

Join us in person, on teams or Facebook Live! 

Be the Beat! Women need CPR too! Only 39% of women received CPR from bystanders in public compared to 45% of men. Save a life, learn CPR. 

Reclaim your rhythm. Facility activities encourage women to keep up the healthy habits in their life that they've established to combat cardiovascular disease - as well as add new goals.

In person:  

Franklin R. Sousley Campus, Dr. Mary Walker auditorium

Virtual: 

Teams (link below) or Facebook Live

Microsoft Teams meeting 

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device 

Click here to join the meeting 

Meeting ID: 231 110 057 109 
Passcode: KejAbn 

Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only) 

+1 872-701-0185,,230972916#   United States, Chicago 

Phone Conference ID: 230 972 916# 

