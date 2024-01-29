Women Veteran Townhall
women veterans
When:
Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Dr. Mary Walker Auditorium
2250 Leestown Road
Lexington, KY
Cost:
Free
Join us in person, on teams or Facebook Live!
Be the Beat! Women need CPR too! Only 39% of women received CPR from bystanders in public compared to 45% of men. Save a life, learn CPR.
Reclaim your rhythm. Facility activities encourage women to keep up the healthy habits in their life that they've established to combat cardiovascular disease - as well as add new goals.
In person:
Franklin R. Sousley Campus, Dr. Mary Walker auditorium
Virtual:
Teams (link below) or Facebook Live
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 231 110 057 109
Passcode: KejAbn
Download Teams | Join on the web
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185,,230972916# United States, Chicago
