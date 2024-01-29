Women Veteran Townhall

women veterans

Join us in person, on teams or Facebook Live!

Be the Beat! Women need CPR too! Only 39% of women received CPR from bystanders in public compared to 45% of men. Save a life, learn CPR.

Reclaim your rhythm. Facility activities encourage women to keep up the healthy habits in their life that they've established to combat cardiovascular disease - as well as add new goals.

In person:

Franklin R. Sousley Campus, Dr. Mary Walker auditorium

Virtual:

Teams (link below) or Facebook Live

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 231 110 057 109

Passcode: KejAbn

Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,230972916# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 230 972 916#