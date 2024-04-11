Skip to Content

Wellness Jam Fest

When:

Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

210 Black Gold Boulevard, Suite 107

Hazard, KY

Cost:

Free

Whether it's to play in our mini music festival, or just to listen, we invite you to take a healthy, musical break!

For Veterans & their families.

Musicians: For information call (859) 233-4511 ext. 3220
Refreshments: Free popcorn & $1 soft drinks
Brought to you by the LVAHCS Whole Health Committee in partnership with the Lexington Employee Association (LexEA)

