Veteran Townhall When: Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 126 140 American Legion Way Morehead, KY Cost: Free





Lexington VA Health Care System's Executive Director will be speaking at the townhall. Joining him, will be some subject matter experts on the following topics:

PACT Act

Travel

Caregiver Support

Enrollment

Community Care

Women Veterans

Suicide Prevention and more.

Join us in person or on Facebook live!

