Homeless Veteran care

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Lexington health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.

Connect with a care coordinator

Stephanie Gibson

Health Care for Homeless Veterans Coordinator

VA Lexington health care

Phone: 859-233-4511, ext. 3455

Email: Stephanie.Gibson2@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Lexington health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Lexington health care homeless services care coordinator to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care
