Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, substance-use disorder, mental health disorders, or transition from jail, the Lexington VA Health Care System can help you.
Care we provide at Lexington VA Health Care System
Contact us to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Resources and referrals for financial assistance to help prevent homelessness
- Treatment for mental health disorders to include substance use, depression and anxiety.
- Health and dental care
How It Works:
- Contact the Homeless Program:
- Walk-in to the clinic at Franklin R. Sousley Campus, Bldg. 29, Rm. 241
- Call
- Call VA's 24/7 Call Center 1-
.
- To complete the referral staff will assist in gathering required information such as
- DD214,
- personal ID cards
- Once referral is submitted, Veterans will receive follow-up from either VA or community based resource staff to discuss availability and schedule additional appointments if applicable.
- The Homeless Program Case Managers will remain available to provide additional support as the Veterans transition into their permanent housing.
Homeless Walk-In Clinic Information:
Franklin R. Sousley Campus
Bldg. 29, Rm. 241
2250 Leestown Road Lexington, KY 40511
Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Phone number: