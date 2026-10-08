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Homeless Veteran care

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, substance-use disorder, mental health disorders, or transition from jail, the Lexington VA Health Care System can help you.

Care we provide at Lexington VA Health Care System

Contact us to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Resources and referrals for financial assistance to help prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for mental health disorders to include substance use, depression and anxiety.
  • Health and dental care

 

How It Works:

  1. Contact the Homeless Program:
    1. Walk-in to the clinic at Franklin R. Sousley Campus, Bldg. 29, Rm. 241
    2. Call  
    3. Call VA's 24/7 Call Center 1-.
  2. To complete the referral staff will assist in gathering required information such as
    1. DD214,
    2. personal ID cards
  3. Once referral is submitted, Veterans will receive follow-up from either VA or community based resource staff to discuss availability and schedule additional appointments if applicable.
  4. The Homeless Program Case Managers will remain available to provide additional support as the Veterans transition into their permanent housing.

 

Homeless Walk-In Clinic Information:

Franklin R. Sousley Campus 

Bldg. 29, Rm. 241 

2250 Leestown Road Lexington, KY 40511

Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. 

Phone number:

Other resources

  • VA Lexington health care is a center for excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Nutrition and Food Service includes both the food service operations and clinical dietitian services. We aim to provide optimal customer service in all areas. Our food service employees take pride in preparing and serving nutritious meals to Veterans during their hospital stay. Our dietitians are skilled in medical nutrition therapy that helps Veterans while in the hospital and at home to best take care of their nutrition needs.

  • Find out how to get support for substance use problems through VA.

  • If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our Lexington VA Health Care System Suicide Prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

  • Learn about VA's commitment to ending homelessness among Veterans nationwide and how to get involved.

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