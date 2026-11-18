Veterans Experience
Patient Advocates at the Lexington VA Health Care System are specially trained to help resolve concerns with your care. For concerns that you have not been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to the patient advocates.
Patient Advocate Direct Line
This number will dial all Patient Advocates, allowing the first available to answer your call.
Tina Hyndman
Veteran Experience Officer
VA Lexington health care
Phone:
Robert Oney
Patient Advocate
VA Lexington health care
Phone:
Tina Smith
Patient Advocate
VA Lexington health care
Phone:
Services Provided
Lexington VA Health Care System is committed to delivering excellence in health care experience for Veterans, caregivers, and their families.
Service Level Advocates
Assistance in clinics, programs and department is available through a Service Level Advocate. These advocates are available to resolve concerns at the point of care.
Patient Advocates
If Service Level Advocates are unable to resolve at their level, our Patient Advocates offer help with Veterans concerns with their care team.
Please contact us for any concerns about VA health care.