Services Provided

Lexington VA Health Care System is committed to delivering excellence in health care experience for Veterans, caregivers, and their families.

Service Level Advocates

Assistance in clinics, programs and department is available through a Service Level Advocate. These advocates are available to resolve concerns at the point of care.

Patient Advocates

If Service Level Advocates are unable to resolve at their level, our Patient Advocates offer help with Veterans concerns with their care team.

Please contact us for any concerns about VA health care.