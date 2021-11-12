Suicide prevention
If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our Lexington VA Health Care System Suicide Prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:
- Call 800-273-8255, then select 1.
- Text 838255.
- Start a confidential chat.
- If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-799-4889.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn't matter what your discharge status is or if you're enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Connect with a care coordinator
Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.
Care we provide at Lexington VA Health Care System
Suicide Prevention
Signs of Crisis
Presence of the following warning signs requires immediate attention and assessment.
• Threatening to hurt or kill self
• Talking about death, dying or suicide
• Look for ways to kill self
• Seeking to access pills, weapons or other means
Additional warning signs come in various forms including expressed hopelessness, engagement in reckless and risky activities, withdrawal from family and friends, dramatic changes in mood, increased use of alcohol or drug, etc.
S.A.V.E. will help you act with care and compassion if you encounter a person who is in suicidal crisis.
The acronym S.A.V.E. helps one remember the important steps involved in suicide prevention.
Signs of suicidal thinking should be recognized
Ask the most important question of all
Validate the person's experience
Encourage treatment and expedite getting help
If you or a Veteran you know are struggling, please see our options for same-day care:
Mental Health Open Access Clinic - Open Monday through Friday 8:00am-3:30pm; with exception of Federal Holidays.
Bldg 25, First Floor
Franklin R. Sousley Campus
2250 Leestown Road, Lexington Ky 40511
Emergency Department – Open 24 hours / 7 days a week
Troy Bowling Campus
1101 Veterans Drive Lexington KY 40502
Veterans Crisis Line
1-800-273-8255, press #1
Text: 838255
Confidential Chat at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net
For non-emergent needs, Please contact the Lexington VA HCS Suicide Prevention Coordinator at ext. 3223 with any questions, comments or concerns.
Rebecca Thomas
Social Worker - Suicide Prevention
VA Lexington health care
Phone: 859-233-4511 ext. 3223