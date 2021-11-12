 Skip to Content

Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our Lexington VA Health Care System Suicide Prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Care we provide at Lexington VA Health Care System

Suicide Prevention

Signs of Crisis
Presence of the following warning signs requires immediate attention and assessment.  

•   Threatening to hurt or kill self

•   Talking about death, dying or suicide

•   Look for ways to kill self

•   Seeking to access pills, weapons or other means 

Additional warning signs come in various forms including expressed hopelessness, engagement in reckless and risky activities, withdrawal from family and friends, dramatic changes in mood, increased use of alcohol or drug, etc.

S.A.V.E. will help you act with care and compassion if you encounter a person who is in suicidal crisis.
The acronym S.A.V.E. helps one remember the important steps involved in suicide prevention.

Signs of suicidal thinking should be recognized

Ask the most important question of all

Validate the person's experience

Encourage treatment and expedite getting help

If you or a Veteran you know are struggling, please see our options for same-day care:

Mental Health Open Access Clinic -   Open Monday through Friday 8:00am-3:30pm; with exception of Federal Holidays.
Bldg 25, First Floor
Franklin R. Sousley Campus
2250 Leestown Road, Lexington Ky 40511

Emergency Department – Open 24 hours / 7 days a week
Troy Bowling Campus
1101 Veterans Drive Lexington KY 40502

Veterans Crisis Line
1-800-273-8255, press #1
Text: 838255
Confidential Chat at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net

For non-emergent needs, Please contact the Lexington VA HCS  Suicide Prevention Coordinator at ext. 3223 with any questions, comments or concerns.

 

Rebecca Thomas

Social Worker - Suicide Prevention

VA Lexington health care

Phone: 859-233-4511 ext. 3223

Last updated: