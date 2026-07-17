Women Veteran Care
Lexington VA Health Care System supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a women Veteran Program Manager.
Tiffany Payne LCSW
Women Veteran Program Manager
VA Lexington health care
Phone:
Care we provide at Lexington VA Health Care System
Many women Veterans struggle to feel recognized, respected and valued as Veterans in civilian life. After all that they have done and continue to do, women Veterans deserve the support and respect they have earned through their service.
Lexington VA provides equitable health care for all Veterans. Our Women’s health program offers complete health care for women identifying Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. Working closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness.
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services