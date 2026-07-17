Women Veteran Care

Care we provide at Lexington VA Health Care System

Many women Veterans struggle to feel recognized, respected and valued as Veterans in civilian life. After all that they have done and continue to do, women Veterans deserve the support and respect they have earned through their service.

Lexington VA provides equitable health care for all Veterans. Our Women’s health program offers complete health care for women identifying Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. Working closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness.

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: