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Women Veteran Care

Lexington VA Health Care System supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a women Veteran Program Manager.

Blonde woman with glasses smiling in front of an American flag.

Tiffany Payne LCSW

Women Veteran Program Manager

VA Lexington health care

Phone:

Care we provide at Lexington VA Health Care System

Many women Veterans struggle to feel recognized, respected and valued as Veterans in civilian life. After all that they have done and continue to do, women Veterans deserve the support and respect they have earned through their service.

Lexington VA provides equitable health care for all Veterans. Our Women’s health program offers complete health care for women identifying Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. Working closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness.

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
Women Veterans Call Center logo

Other resources

  • Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Lexington health care.

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Lexington health care and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

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