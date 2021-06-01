Locations
Main locations
Franklin R. Sousley Campus
2250 Leestown Road
Lexington, KY 40511-1052
Main phone: 859-233-4511
Mental health clinic: 859-233-4511 x3223
Troy Bowling Campus
1101 Veterans Drive
Lexington, KY 40502-2235
Main phone: 859-233-4511
Health clinic locations
Berea VA Clinic
209 Pauline Drive
Berea, KY 40403-8889
Main phone: 859-986-1259
Hazard VA Clinic
210 Black Gold Boulevard, Suite 107
Hazard, KY 41701-2620
Main phone: 606-436-2350
Morehead VA Clinic
333 Beacon Hill Road, Suite 100
Morehead, KY 40351-6182
Main phone: 606-784-3004
Somerset VA Clinic
300 Medpark Drive
Somerset, KY 42503-2816
Main phone: 606-676-0786