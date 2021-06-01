 Skip to Content

Franklin R. Sousley Campus

2250 Leestown Road
Lexington, KY 40511-1052
Directions
Main phone: 859-233-4511
Mental health clinic: 859-233-4511 x3223
Troy Bowling Campus

1101 Veterans Drive
Lexington, KY 40502-2235
Directions
Main phone: 859-233-4511
Mental health clinic: 859-281-3223
Health clinic locations

Berea VA Clinic

209 Pauline Drive
Berea, KY 40403-8889
Directions
Main phone: 859-986-1259
Mental health clinic: 859-281-3223
Hazard VA Clinic

210 Black Gold Boulevard, Suite 107
Hazard, KY 41701-2620
Directions
Main phone: 606-436-2350
Mental health clinic: 859-281-3223
Morehead VA Clinic

333 Beacon Hill Road, Suite 100
Morehead, KY 40351-6182
Directions
Main phone: 606-784-3004
Mental health clinic: 859-281-3223
Somerset VA Clinic

300 Medpark Drive
Somerset, KY 42503-2816
Directions
Main phone: 606-676-0786
Mental health clinic: 859-281-3223
