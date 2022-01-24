 Skip to Content

Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Franklin R. Sousley Campus map (PNG)

Directions

Coming soon!

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
Franklin R. Sousley Campus
2250 Leestown Road
Lexington, KY 40511
Intersection:
Leestown Road and Greendale Road
Coordinates:
38°4'18.09"N 84°32'29.22"W

Last updated: