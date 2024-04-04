Interdisciplinary Pain Rehabilitation Program (IPRP)
The purpose of the Interdisciplinary Pain Rehabilitation Program (IPRP) is to equip Veterans with educational tools that will empower them to improve their quality of life and function while living with chronic pain.
The IPRP is a structured, 8-week treatment program designed to help you live a full life. The IPRP is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an international accrediting agency.
You will work with pain management experts to address your pain and its effect on your life. YOU are an important part of the treatment team. An essential part of this program is the active role you will take in your treatment.
Outpatient Program:
Duration: 8 weeks
Time: Every Thursday 10 am- 2 pm (1 hour break for lunch from 12- 1 pm)
Location: Franklin R. Sousley Campus
2250 Leestown Road
Building 16, 2nd Floor, Room 270.
Lexington, KY 40511
Core Team Members:
- Physical Therapist
- Physician
- Psychologist
- Pharmacist
- Social Worker
Adjunct Team Members:
- Nutritionist
- Occupational Therapist
- Chaplain
- Psychologists
- Licensed Professional Counselor
- Recreational Therapist
- Volunteer Services
- Acupuncturist
- Yoga Instructors
- Whole Health Pain Coach
Topics Covered:
- Mindfulness/Meditation
- Body Movement and Posture
- Relaxation
- Chair Yoga
- Acupuncture
- Communication
- Hypnosis
- Healthy Eating and Nutrition
- Pain Neuroscience
- Spirituality and Pain
- Mental Health
- Whole Health
- Sleep Hygiene
- Information about Pain Medication
The IPRP started in January 2023 and received CARF accreditation in October 2023.
Most Veterans who have participated in the IPRP have reported positive outcomes including increases in mobility, activities of daily living, quality of life indicators, and confidence in managing their chronic pain symptoms. Veterans also report decreases in depression, anxiety, and fear of movement. Veterans reported fewer and less frequent negative thoughts about pain.
How to be Referred:
Veterans are referred by their PACT. Veterans will then be screened to determine their medical stability, goals, and current limitations.
If you are interested in the Interdisciplinary Pain Rehabilitative Program, please contact your primary care provider to request a referral.
ABC 36 News clip - Veterans Speak about the Program
Brain Injury Awareness Video - Freddie Maggard