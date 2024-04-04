Interdisciplinary Pain Rehabilitation Program (IPRP)

The IPRP is a structured, 8-week treatment program designed to help you live a full life. The IPRP is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an international accrediting agency.

You will work with pain management experts to address your pain and its effect on your life. YOU are an important part of the treatment team. An essential part of this program is the active role you will take in your treatment.

Outpatient Program:

Duration: 8 weeks

Time: Every Thursday 10 am- 2 pm (1 hour break for lunch from 12- 1 pm)

Location: Franklin R. Sousley Campus

2250 Leestown Road

Building 16, 2nd Floor, Room 270.

Lexington, KY 40511