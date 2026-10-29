Nutrition and Food Service

The MOVE! Weight Management Program is a national VA program to help Veterans lose weight, keep it off, and improve their health.

VA’s MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. MOVE! is about much more than weight. It is about increasing your ability and confidence to achieve your health goals. MOVE!’s basic ideas—helping you learn tools and approaches for healthy eating and physical activity—are easy to follow and based on the latest research.

If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.

With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can:

improve your quality of life, and even live longer

reduce health risks

prevent or reverse certain diseases

Learn more about the programs at Lexington VA Health Care System.