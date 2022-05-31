Nutrition and Food Service
Nutrition and Food Service includes both the food service operations and clinical dietitian services. We aim to provide optimal customer service in all areas. Our food service employees take pride in preparing and serving nutritious meals to Veterans during their hospital stay. Our dietitians are skilled in medical nutrition therapy that helps Veterans while in the hospital and at home to best take care of their nutrition needs.
|Healthy Teaching Kitchen
|Healthy recipe made in front of Veteran. Get to sample the recipe, and take home a copy. Discuss cooking techniques and nutrient analysis during the demonstration.
|Grocery Store Tours
|Registered Dietitians lead Veterans through grocery store, guiding them how to read labels and compare products.
|Silver Spoons Program
|VA program where volunteers assist Veterans during meals. They provide physical assistance but companionship as well.
|MOVE! Weight Management Program
|Provides self-management tools for nutrition, physical activity and behavior changes to meet weight loss goals & maintain healthy habits long-term.
|Healthy Kidneys Through your Kitchen
|This program identifies Veterans with stage 3 CKD and offers participation in our class that explains Chronic Kidney Disease and lifestyle changes that can slow progression.
If you are interested in any of Lexington VA Health Care System's Nutrition and Food Service programs, call (859) 233-4511 ext. 2575.