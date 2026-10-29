Nutrition and Food Service
Nutrition and Food Service includes both the food service operations and clinical dietitian services. We aim to provide optimal customer service in all areas. Our food service employees take pride in preparing and serving nutritious meals to Veterans during their hospital stay. Our dietitians are skilled in medical nutrition therapy that helps Veterans while in the hospital and at home to best take care of their nutrition needs.
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
Weight management
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
If you are interested in any of Lexington VA Health Care System's Nutrition and Food Service programs, call 859-233-4511 ext. 2575.
Diabetes Self-Management Education Program
An Interdisciplinary Team of dietitians, pharmacists, and nurses who work together to provide skills, knowledge, and empowerment to people living with Diabetes to be successful managers of their health.
Veterans will learn how to use the 7 Self-Care Behaviors for People with Diabetes to optimize their health:
- Health Eating,
- Being Active,
- Monitoring,
- Taking Medications,
- Healthy Coping,
- Problem Solving,
- Reducing Risk
Group classes and individual appointments are available.
- Group classes are offered on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays and 2nd and 4th Thursdays from 9:00 a.m.-Noon
- Virtual group classes are offered on the 1st and 2nd Thursday of each month from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
MOVE! Weight Management Program
The MOVE! Weight Management Program is a national VA program to help Veterans lose weight, keep it off, and improve their health.
VA’s MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. MOVE! is about much more than weight. It is about increasing your ability and confidence to achieve your health goals. MOVE!’s basic ideas—helping you learn tools and approaches for healthy eating and physical activity—are easy to follow and based on the latest research.
If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.
With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can:
- improve your quality of life, and even live longer
- reduce health risks
- prevent or reverse certain diseases
Learn more about the programs at Lexington VA Health Care System.
Women's Health
The VA provides comprehensive nutrition services for women Veterans, focusing on evidence-based, individualized care for women. Registered Dietitians (RD) on staff promote wellness and disease prevention by ensuring effective nutrition education and counseling both in person and virtually using VVC.
In addition to education and counseling we team up with prosthetics to ensure women Veterans are supplied with essential lactation supplies including breast pumps, storage bags, nursing bras, and maternity or postpartum support belts.
A referral is not required to be scheduled with an RD on staff.
Please call