Transportation for Veterans
VTS provides enrolled Veterans with FREE transportation to and from healthcare appointments. Services may differ at each facility. Options may include: door to door rides in wheelchair accessible vans for Veterans eligible for Special Mode Transportation. Some VTS facilities allow Veterans to bring a companion if riders notify VTS in advance. No Veteran will be able to be transported on a scooter, per our policy. Everyone must be in a wheelchair or a seat
Drivers only run Monday thru Thursday
Appointments need to be scheduled between 10 a.m. 12 p.m.
Driver only runs Monday thru Thursday
Appointments need to be scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drivers run Monday to Friday
On Monday and Friday, there is only one driver
Appointments can be scheduled between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Paris, Frankfort, Georgetown, Versailles, etc. can be scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
Appointments being scheduled between 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
All Veterans need to call VTS at 859-233-4511 ext. 5912, seven days in advance from their appointment date.