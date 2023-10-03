Traveling Veteran Service
To coordinate routine services while traveling, please contact your PACT Team by phone, or access MyHealtheVet.
Care Coordination for Traveling Veterans
Traveling Veteran Responsibilities:
Prior to traveling:
- Inform VA primary care team of dates of travel, temporary address, phone number
- Discuss any specific health concerns with your care team
For non-urgent care during travel:
-
Contact home VA primary care team for routine care needs, team will contact facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator
-
Facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator will work to coordinate care with the alternate VA of Veteran's choice
Urgent / Emergency care during travel:
- Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA-contracted UC in your area Find a VA Facility
- Additional VA Urgent Care information (including eligibility and possible co-pays)
Emergency Care while traveling:
During a medical emergency, you should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency treatment at the VA Centralized Emergency Care Reporting Center as soon as possible after your treatment starts by using:
The VA Emergency Care Reporting portal
or
Calling the VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline; 844-72HRVHA 844-724-7842)
Seamless Care Coordination
Facilitate enrollment of Veterans into local system and transition if re-locating
• Efficiently communicate with other VA’s and Traveling Veteran Coordinators to expedite care
• Communicate with Preferred VA any care requests and needed care upon return home
• Receiving and forwarding requests from Preferred VA
• Local SAVAHCS 24hour VA RN advice line for any new medical concerns:
1-877-252-4866
Pharmacy Information
- Veterans must provide a temporary address while traveling to ensure timely delivery of medications
- Veterans should check to be sure they have enough medications/refills to last entire length of trip
- Alternate VA may dispense a ONE TIME 15-day supply of some active medications
- Alternate VA will not dispense controlled substances even if there are refills remaining
- If Veteran receives new prescriptions while traveling, contact the local VA to determine how they can be filled
Outpatient Pharmacy Lobby Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. M-F
Pharmacy Phone Center 859-233-4511 ext. 4009
Phone Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. M-F
Veteran Foreign Medical Program
Benefits for U.S. Veterans who are residing or traveling abroad and have VA-rated, service-connected disabilities.
For assistance regarding foreign health care services contact:
VHA Office of Community Care
Foreign Medical Program
PO Box 469061
Denver, CO 80246-9061
303-331-7590
VA & Urgent Care Locator:
www.va.gov/find-locations