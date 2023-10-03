Skip to Content
Traveling Veteran Service

To coordinate routine services while traveling, please contact your PACT Team by phone, or access MyHealtheVet.

Care Coordination for Traveling Veterans

Traveling Veteran Responsibilities: 
Prior to traveling:
  • Inform VA primary care team of dates of travel, temporary address, phone number
  • Discuss any specific health concerns with your care team

For non-urgent care during travel:

  • Contact home VA primary care team for routine care needs, team will contact facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator

  • Facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator will work to coordinate care with the alternate VA of Veteran's choice

 

Urgent / Emergency care during travel:

 

Emergency Care while traveling:

During a medical emergency, you should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency treatment at the VA Centralized Emergency Care Reporting Center as soon as possible after your treatment starts by using:

The VA Emergency Care Reporting portal

                                      or

Calling the VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline; 844-72HRVHA 844-724-7842)

Additional VA Emergency Medical Care Information

Seamless Care Coordination

Facilitate enrollment of Veterans into local system and transition if re-locating
• Efficiently communicate with other VA’s and Traveling Veteran Coordinators to expedite care
• Communicate with Preferred VA any care requests and needed care upon return home
• Receiving and forwarding requests from Preferred VA
• Local SAVAHCS 24hour VA RN advice line for any new medical concerns:
1-877-252-4866

Pharmacy Information

  • Veterans must provide a temporary address while traveling to ensure timely delivery of medications
  • Veterans should check to be sure they have enough medications/refills to last entire length of trip
  • Alternate VA may dispense a ONE TIME 15-day supply of some active medications
  • Alternate VA will not dispense controlled substances even if there are refills remaining
  • If Veteran receives new prescriptions while traveling, contact the local VA to determine how they can be filled

Outpatient Pharmacy Lobby Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. M-F
Pharmacy Phone Center  859-233-4511 ext. 4009
Phone Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. M-F

Veteran Foreign Medical Program

Benefits for U.S. Veterans who are residing or traveling abroad and have VA-rated, service-connected disabilities. 

For assistance regarding foreign health care services contact

VHA Office of Community Care
Foreign Medical Program
PO Box 469061
Denver, CO 80246-9061
303-331-7590

VA & Urgent Care Locator:
www.va.gov/find-locations

