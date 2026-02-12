Joining the VA in 2016, he first served as the Associate Chief of Staff of Care in the Community (CITC), becoming the Deputy Chief of Staff in June 2022.



Dr. Wells is a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving on Active Duty from 2010-2014 at Joint Base San Antonio. He attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and served as an Air Force Clinical Surgeon and Deputy Squadron Commander. He deployed to Central America during Operation Beyond the Horizon in 2012. At his Separation in 2014, he was awarded the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal.



Dr. Wells is a dual degreed Oral & Maxillo-Facial Surgeon (OMFS) who attended dental school at the University of Kentucky and medical school at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. He completed his general surgery internship and OMFS residency at the University Hospitals of Cleveland. Dr. Wells was the Training Director of the Joint Air Force & Army OMFS residency program at Joint Base San Antonio, TX. His clinical interest is Head & Neck trauma and Anesthesia. Dr. Wells is a graduate of VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP).