Phil Branham

Mr. Branham has 15+ years’ experience in the health administrative field. He joined Lexington VA in 2006 as a Technical Career Field (TCF) intern in Health Administration Service (HAS). He transitioned to the Assistant Chief and Chief of Ambulatory Care and Processing within HAS. In 2015, Mr. Branham became the Ambulatory Care Operations Director- Group Practice Manager. He most recently served as the Clinical Operations Director for the Lexington VA Health Care System,

Phil graduated Eastern Kentucky University in 2006 where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Service Administration with a minor in Health Information Management. He is a 2015 graduate of VISN 9 Leadership Institute, a two-time receipt of the VA Innovator’s Network grant, and a 2021 graduate of two premier leadership programs: VHA’s Health Care Leadership Develop Program (HCLDP) and VA’s Leadership VA (LVA) Program.