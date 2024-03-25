iBadge Vendor Management System

The system will help ensure all vendors comply with VA credential requirements. It is intended to improve the safety and security of sensitive areas within VA facilities and provide better situational awareness to VA staff.

Registration process

New vendors will need to register to receive an iBadge to wear inside of an antimicrobial lanyard while on station. Both the iBadge and digital badge contain the vendor’s name, employer, badge activation and expiration date as well as a profile picture.

If new to the campus, signage with registration instructions is available throughout the campus and on our website. First time registrants will receive a “day pass” on their phone to use until they receive the physical iBadge.

Vendors will wear this badge that displays the vendor’s profile all times while in the facility and reflects their compliance with required credentials to perform business on station. The background of the badge will provide a clear indication of their compliance status and notify staff who would be allowed access to VA Palo Alto health care facilities.