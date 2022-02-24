Visitation for Lexington VA Health Care System Facilities
Visitation guidelines for all LVAHCS facilities.
ALL Veterans, visitors, family members, and staff are required to follow current mask policy. Masks are required in all areas of all of our facilities. Everyone entering will be screened before entering our facilities. If you need a mask, please speak to a screener upon arrival.
General Rules:
-
Inpatients may identify one family member / friend to serve as their care partner (visitor), who can visit them during their hospitalization
- Care partners who meet these exceptions will be required to meet our facilities current COVID-19 screening criteria and follow our current masking policy while in the facility
- Care partners are discouraged from bringing items to the patient
- No one under the age of 16 is permitted in the hospital - for visitation or accompanying a Veteran
- For outpatient areas, a care partner is permitted for special assistance with transport, facilitation of care or decision making.
- Exceptions are made for hospice and end of life situations
Visiting hours for inpatients:
on 3 North and 5 Tele: Between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
on 2 South and 6 South: Between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The following areas currently have restricted visitation and are NOT allowing any visitors:
- Emergency Department
- COVID positive patients
- 4 South and RRTP - bldg. 29