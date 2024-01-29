Construction Updates

Lexington VA Health Care System plans on renovating building 29, 2nd floor on the Franklin R. Sousley Campus. This plan includes relocating the Research Department from the Troy Bowling Campus to this area.

The second floor of building 29 is 15,650 sq ft. and is being renovated to meet VA’s research standards. In addition to interior, there will be exterior improvements. These external improvements include new windows, additional mechanical and electrical equipment as necessary for the new research area.

Constructed in 1948, building 29 is a contributing building to the Franklin R. Sousley Campus as a historic property. Some of the improvements will create a modern appearance, including the mechanical equipment around the building, as well as the installation of exhaust fans at the center of the roof structure. These modifications are necessary for the Lexington VAHCS’ long-term goals and initiatives. The changes above will ensure Veterans are served by the Lexington VA for many more years to come.