DAISY Award
The DAISY award for Extraordinary Nurses was created by Bonnie and Mark Barnes. They wanted to give patients families and co-workers and easy way to express their gratitude for nurses who provide extraordinary compassionate care. Just as nurses did for their son, before he passed away.
The following are examples of criteria for selecting a Nurse honoree:
- Made a special connection with the patient or their family
- Excels at educating their patient and family
- Works well with the multidisciplinary healthcare team to meet patient and family needs
- Maintains positive attitude and demonstrates professionalism in workplace
- Job performance exemplifies the mission and vision of the VA
- Demonstrates excellent assessment and decision-making skills
- Exhibits excellent interpersonal skills with all staff
How to Nominate
Nurse - DAISY Nomination form
Nurse Nomination form
Nurse Leader Nomination Forms
Nurse Leader Nomination form