Psychology Training
The Psychology Training Program at the Lexington VA HCS offers a Psychology Doctoral Internship as well as training for advanced doctoral trainees as part of the Psychology Practicum. Please see below for further information regarding each of these specific training offerings. The Psychology Training Program is committed to ensuring a range of diversity among our trainees. We select qualified candidates representing diverse ethnic/racial backgrounds, sexual orientations, disabilities, geographic locations, and life experiences.
Accreditation
The doctoral internship at the Lexington VA Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2028.
Josh Phillips PhD
Psychology Training Director
VA Lexington health care
Email: joshua.phillips@va.gov
Psychology Doctoral Internship
Application Deadline: November 1
The APA accredited internship at the Lexington VAHCS is a full-time, generalist internship in clinical psychology. The goal of our program is to prepare trainees for clinical practice of psychology in a variety of settings with an emphasis on preparation for VA and other medical settings. Our program offers a wide breadth of clinical training opportunities focused on evidence-based practice. Interns generally select their own rotations that fit their training goals. We pride ourselves on creating a friendly, nurturing training environment and aim to create a positive, collegial atmosphere that is conducive for learning and growth.