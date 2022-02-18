Psychology Training

Psychology Doctoral Internship

Application Deadline: November 1

The APA accredited internship at the Lexington VAHCS is a full-time, generalist internship in clinical psychology. The goal of our program is to prepare trainees for clinical practice of psychology in a variety of settings with an emphasis on preparation for VA and other medical settings. Our program offers a wide breadth of clinical training opportunities focused on evidence-based practice. Interns generally select their own rotations that fit their training goals. We pride ourselves on creating a friendly, nurturing training environment and aim to create a positive, collegial atmosphere that is conducive for learning and growth.