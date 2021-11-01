 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Lexington Vet Center

Address

1500 Leestown Road
Suite 104
Lexington, KY 40511

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Lexington Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Lexington Vet Center - Corbin

Located at

American Legion Post 88
84 E. Wentworth Street
Corbin, KY 40701

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lexington Vet Center - Lawrenceburg

Located at

American Legion Post 34
725 West Broadway
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342-1385

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lexington Vet Center - Mt. Sterling

Located at

American Legion Post 22
1091 Winchester Road
Mt. Sterling, KY 40353

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lexington Vet Center - Richmond

Located at

Madison County Veterans Outreach Center
1215 West Main Street
Richmond, KY 40475

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lexington Vet Center - Shelbyville

Located at

Serenity Center
98 7th Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lexington Vet Center - Somerset

Located at

Somerset American Legion Post 38
500 Enterprise Drive
Somerset, KY 42501

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lexington Vet Center - Stanford

Located at

Lincoln County Veterans Outreach Center
107 North 2nd Street
Stanford, KY 40484

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lexington Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.