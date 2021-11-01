Locations

Main location

Lexington Vet Center Address 1500 Leestown Road Suite 104 Lexington, KY 40511 Directions on Google Maps Phone 859-253-0717 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Lexington Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Lexington Vet Center - Corbin Located at American Legion Post 88 84 E. Wentworth Street Corbin, KY 40701 Directions on Google Maps Phone 859-253-0717 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lexington Vet Center - Lawrenceburg Located at American Legion Post 34 725 West Broadway Lawrenceburg, KY 40342-1385 Directions on Google Maps Phone 859-253-0717 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lexington Vet Center - Mt. Sterling Located at American Legion Post 22 1091 Winchester Road Mt. Sterling, KY 40353 Directions on Google Maps Phone 859-253-0717 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lexington Vet Center - Richmond Located at Madison County Veterans Outreach Center 1215 West Main Street Richmond, KY 40475 Directions on Google Maps Phone 859-253-0717 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lexington Vet Center - Shelbyville Located at Serenity Center 98 7th Street Shelbyville, KY 40065 Directions on Google Maps Phone 859-253-0717 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lexington Vet Center - Somerset Located at Somerset American Legion Post 38 500 Enterprise Drive Somerset, KY 42501 Directions on Google Maps Phone 859-253-0717 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lexington Vet Center - Stanford Located at Lincoln County Veterans Outreach Center 107 North 2nd Street Stanford, KY 40484 Directions on Google Maps Phone 859-253-0717 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lexington Mobile Vet Center Phone 859-253-0717

Vet Centers in other areas

