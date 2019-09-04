VA life insurance
VA life insurance can offer financial security for Veterans, service members, and their spouses and dependent children. Explore your options, manage your policy, and file claims to get the insurance benefits you've earned.
Get VA life insurance
-
About VA insurance options and eligibility
Find out which life insurance plans you may qualify for—and the benefits you’ll receive with each plan.
-
Benefits for totally disabled or terminally ill policyholders
Find out if you can get your insurance premium waived or receive your benefits early in certain situations.
-
Beneficiary financial counseling and online will preparation
If you're enrolled in a VA life insurance plan, find out if you can get free financial planning and online will preparation services.
Manage your policy and benefits
-
Access your policy online
Find out how to check your policy's status, update your information, or pay your premium online.
-
Update your beneficiaries
Keep the information up to date about who you want to receive your insurance proceeds. This will make it easier for your family members to file a claim in their time of need.
-
File a claim for insurance benefits
Find out how to claim VA life insurance benefits under your policy.
-
Check your appeal status
Track the status of your life insurance appeal.
-
Convert to a commercial policy
Find out when and how you can convert your VA life insurance to a commercial policy.
-
File a TSGLI appeal (VA Form SGLV 8600A)
If you've received a denial letter for Traumatic Injury Protection Life Insurance benefits that instructs you to use this form, file your appeal by the date provided in your letter.
-
Enroll in VGLI Auto Pay
Sign up to pay your Veterans' Group Life Insurance premium automatically from your bank account.
-
Search for unclaimed insurance funds
If you think we may owe you funds from a VA insurance policy, search our unclaimed funds records by the qualifying Veteran's name.
More information and resources
-
How much life insurance do I need?
Use our life insurance needs calculator and VGLI comparison questionnaire to help decide how much life insurance you need.
-
Myths and rumors about SGLI/VGLI insurance
Get the facts on common myths, rumors, and misconceptions about SGLI and VGLI insurance.
-
About the SGLI Online Enrollment System (SOES)
Learn about our new online process for enrolling in Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance.
-
Contact us
Find out how to reach out to ask a question about your policy or file a claim for benefits.
-
VA life insurance forms
Find and download the forms you need to apply for and manage your life insurance benefits.
-
Publications and handbooks
Download life insurance handbooks, guides, and newsletters.
-
Mandatory electronic payments
Learn about the law requiring us to pay all benefits by electronic funds transfer.
-
Medical conditions that may make you uninsurable
Find out which medical conditions may make it hard for you to get private life insurance after you separate from service, and what to do to make sure you have coverage.
-
Special dividend rumors
Learn the truth about the rumors that there are special dividends for Veterans who don't have an active government life insurance policy.