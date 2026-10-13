VA life insurance
VA life insurance can offer financial security for Veterans, service members, and their spouses and dependent children. Explore your options, manage your policy, and file claims to get the insurance benefits you’ve earned.
Get VA life insurance
Find out which life insurance plans you may qualify for—and the benefits you’ll receive with each plan.
Find out if you can get your insurance premium waived or receive your benefits early in certain situations.
If you or your beneficiaries receive a payment from 1 of our qualifying life insurance policies, you can get free financial counseling and online will preparation with our Beneficiary Financial Counseling Services (BFCS) program.
Manage your life insurance policy and benefits
More information and resources
Use our life insurance needs calculator to help decide how much life insurance you need.
Get the facts on common myths, rumors, and misconceptions about SGLI and VGLI insurance.
Learn about our new online process for enrolling in Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance.
Find out how to reach out to ask a question about your policy or file a claim for benefits.
Find and download the forms you need to apply for and manage your life insurance benefits.
Download life insurance handbooks, guides, and newsletters.
Learn about the law requiring us to pay all benefits by electronic funds transfer.
You have 4 options to get life insurance as you transition out of service, but they have time limits. Learn about your options if you have preexisting conditions.
Learn the truth about the rumors that there are special dividends for Veterans who don’t have an active government life insurance policy.