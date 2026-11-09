File a TSGLI appeal (VA Form SGLV 8600A)
Find out how to file an appeal if you disagree with the decision on your claim for Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Traumatic Injury Protection (TSGLI).
How do I appeal the decision on my TSGLI claim?
The denial letter you received from your uniformed service will tell you how to file your appeal—and if you should use the TSGLI Appeal Request Form (SGLV 8600A).
If your letter says to use this form, fill it out and submit it to the TSGLI office for your uniformed service.
Do I need to send anything else with the form?
You may need to send other documents with your form if either of these is true:
If you have new evidence or documents to support your appeal
Send this in with your form. Evidence may include documents like a doctor’s report, police report, or supporting statement from someone familiar with your condition or situation.
Be sure to point out what’s new:
- Check the box on the form that describes what your new evidence supports, and write a short description of the evidence. Include details like the specific page numbers where the new information appears in your medical record, or the specific date of a police report.
- Highlight any new evidence in your medical records.
Submit only the new evidence or documents that support your appeal. If you resend documents we’ve already received from you, it will delay your appeal.
If you’re filing an appeal as a guardian, power of attorney, or military trustee
You’ll need to include copies of the letters confirming your status, such as a guardianship, conservatorship, or power of attorney document. If you don’t include these documents, it will delay your appeal.
How long do I have to file my appeal?
Your denial letter will tell you low long you have to file your appeal.
In general, you’ll need to submit your appeal request form to your TSGLI or appeal office within 1 year of the date we denied your claim.
Where do I send my appeal request?
Send your appeal to the TSGLI office for your uniformed service.
What if I have new losses to claim?
You’ll need to fill out an Application for TSGLI Benefits (SGLV 8600).
Who makes the decision on my appeal?
Your uniformed service TSGLI office, or its higher appeal authority, will make the decision on your appeal.
They’ll decide your appeal based on the information you provide, including your TSGLI Appeal Request Form and any supporting evidence or documents. Then, they’ll send their decision to the Office of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (OSGLI). You’ll hear from the OSGLI about the decision and next steps.