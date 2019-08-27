File a TSGLI appeal (VA Form SGLV 8600A)
Find out how to file an appeal if you disagree with the decision on your claim for Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Traumatic Injury Protection (TSGLI).
How do I appeal the decision on my TSGLI claim?
The denial letter you received from your branch of service tells you how to file your appeal—and if you should use the TSGLI Appeal Request Form (Form SGLV 8600A).
How do I get a copy of the TSGLI Appeal Request Form?
You can download the form now.
Download Form SGLV 8600A (PDF)
Or you can request a paper form in either of these ways. Contact:
- Your service department
Find your department's point of contact
- The Office of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance
Call 800-419-1473, or
Email osgli.claims@prudential.com
Do I need to send anything else with the form?
You may need to send other documents with your form if either of these is true:
If you have new evidence or documents to support your appealPlease send this in with your form. Evidence may include documents like a doctor’s report, police report, or supporting statement from someone familiar with your condition or situation.
Be sure to point out what’s new:
- Check the box on the form that describes what your new evidence supports, and write a brief description of the evidence. Include details like the specific page number(s) where the new information appears in your medical record, or the specific date of a police report.
- Highlight any new evidence in your medical records.
Please submit only the new evidence or documents that support your appeal. If you resend documents we’ve already received from you, it’ll delay your appeal.
If you’re filing an appeal as a guardian, power of attorney, or military trusteeYou’ll need to include copies of the letters confirming your status, such as a guardianship, conservatorship, or power of attorney document. If you don’t provide these documents, it’ll slow the process for your appeal.
How long do I have to file my appeal?
Your denial letter will tell you low long you have to file your appeal.
In general, you’ll need to submit your appeal request form to your branch’s TSGLI or appeal office within 1 year of the date your claim was denied.
Where do I send my appeal request?
Send your appeal to your branch of service by mail, fax, or email. You’ll find contact information for each branch of service on the form.
What if I have new losses to claim?
Who makes the decision on my appeal?
Your branch of service TSGLI office, or its higher appeal authority, will make the decision on your appeal.
They’ll decide your appeal based on the information you provide, including your TSGLI Appeal Request Form and any supporting evidence or documents. Then, they’ll send their decision to the Office of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (OSGLI). You’ll hear from the OSGLI about the decision and next steps.