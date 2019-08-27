File a TSGLI appeal (VA Form SGLV 8600A)

You may need to send other documents with your form if either of these is true:

If you have new evidence or documents to support your appeal

Please send this in with your form. Evidence may include documents like a doctor’s report, police report, or supporting statement from someone familiar with your condition or situation.

Be sure to point out what’s new:

Check the box on the form that describes what your new evidence supports, and write a brief description of the evidence. Include details like the specific page number(s) where the new information appears in your medical record, or the specific date of a police report.

Highlight any new evidence in your medical records.

Please submit only the new evidence or documents that support your appeal. If you resend documents we’ve already received from you, it’ll delay your appeal.

If you’re filing an appeal as a guardian, power of attorney, or military trustee

You’ll need to include copies of the letters confirming your status, such as a guardianship, conservatorship, or power of attorney document. If you don’t provide these documents, it’ll slow the process for your appeal.