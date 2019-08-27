About VA insurance options and eligibility

Different programs cover Veterans (VGLI), service members (SGLI), and family members (FSGLI). You may also be able to get short-term financial coverage through TSGLI to help you recover from a traumatic (severe) injury. And if you’re disabled because of an injury or illness caused—or made worse—by your active service, you may be able to get coverage through S-DVI to continue your life insurance beyond 2 years after you leave the military.

Note: If you’re ending your military tour of duty soon, you’ll need to get new coverage quickly. In some cases, you must act within 120 days of leaving the military to be sure there’s no break in your coverage.