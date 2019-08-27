About VA insurance options and eligibility
Find out which VA insurance programs may be right for you as a Veteran, service member, spouse, or dependent child.
How do I know which life insurance program I’m eligible for?
Different programs cover Veterans (VGLI), service members (SGLI), and family members (FSGLI). You may also be able to get short-term financial coverage through TSGLI to help you recover from a traumatic (severe) injury. And if you’re disabled because of an injury or illness caused—or made worse—by your active service, you may be able to get coverage through S-DVI to continue your life insurance beyond 2 years after you leave the military.
Note: If you’re ending your military tour of duty soon, you’ll need to get new coverage quickly. In some cases, you must act within 120 days of leaving the military to be sure there’s no break in your coverage.
VA life insurance options
Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI)
Get group life insurance while you’re serving.
Family Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (FSGLI)
Add coverage for your spouse and dependent children (children who rely on you for financial support).
Traumatic Injury Protection (TSGLI)
Get short-term financial support to help you recover from a severe injury.
Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI)
Get group life insurance once you’ve ended your service.
Service-Disabled Veterans Insurance (S-DVI)
If you’re disabled because of an injury or illness caused—or made worse—by your active service, continue your life insurance beyond 2 years after you leave the military.
Veterans’ Mortgage Life Insurance (VMLI)
If you have a severe service-connected disability, get mortgage protection insurance for a home that’s been adapted to meet your needs.