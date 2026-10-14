Family Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (FSGLI)

You may be eligible for FSGLI if you’re the spouse or dependent child of a service member who meets 1 of these requirements.

1 of these must be true:

The service member is on active duty and covered by full-time SGLI, or

The service member is a member of the National Guard or Ready Reserve covered by full-time SGLI

You may qualify to get FSGLI as the spouse of someone with SGLI coverage no matter if your own status is active duty, Reserve, Guard, retired, or civilian.