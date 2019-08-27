Family Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (FSGLI)

You may be able to get FSGLI if you’re the spouse or dependent child of a service member who meets one of the requirements listed below.

One of these must be true. The service member is:

On active duty and covered by full-time SGLI, or

A member of the National Guard or Ready Reserve covered by full-time SGLI

You may qualify to get FSGLI as the spouse of someone with SGLI coverage no matter if your own status is active duty, retired, or civilian.