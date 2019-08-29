Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI)
Service-Disabled Veterans’ Life Insurance (S-DVI) provides low-cost coverage to eligible service members. If you have a service-connected disability, find out how to apply for S-DVI online or by mail.
Can I apply for Service-Disabled Veterans’ Life Insurance?
You can apply for S-DVI if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true. You:
- Were released from active duty on or after April 25, 1951, and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, and
- Were rated for a service-connected disability (even if only 0%), and
- Are in good health except for any service-connected conditions, and
- Apply within 2 years from the date we grant your new service-connected disability
Note: An increase of a rating you had before—or a rating of Individual Unemployability, meaning you can’t work—doesn’t qualify you for S-DVI.
Can I get more life insurance coverage if I need it?
If you carry the basic S-DVI coverage and become totally disabled and unable to work, you can apply to get up to $30,000 more in coverage. This is called supplemental S-DVI coverage.
You may be able to get $30,000 of supplemental coverage if you qualify for a premiums waiver, and you meet both of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true. You:
- Apply for the coverage within 1 year from the date you get notice of the grant of waiver, and
- Are younger than age 65
Who’s covered?
Veterans
What should I do if I received an other than honorable, bad conduct, or dishonorable discharge?
If you’ve received one of these discharge statuses, you may not be eligible for VA benefits.
There are 2 ways you can try to qualify:
Find out how to apply for a discharge upgrade
Learn about the VA Character of Discharge review process
What kind of life insurance benefits can I get with Service-Disabled Veterans’ Life Insurance?
- Up to $10,000 of coverage
- Up to $30,000 of supplemental coverage
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to apply for benefits in 1 of 2 ways:
Fill out an Application for Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (VA Form 29-4364).
Download VA Form 29-4364 (PDF)
Fax it to 888-748-5822, or mail it to:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Regional Office and Insurance Center (RH)
PO Box 7208
Philadelphia, PA 19101
If you want to apply for supplemental S-DVI, you must have already applied for and been granted a waiver of premiums. (See our information below about getting a waiver.) To apply for supplemental S-DVI, file an Application for Supplemental Service-Disabled Veterans Insurance (VA Form 29-0188) or send a letter requesting this insurance over your signature. You must apply for the coverage within one year from the date you receive notice of the grant of waiver of premiums.
Download VA Form 29-0188 (PDF)
How much will I pay for these benefits?
Your premium rate (the amount you’ll pay each month for your coverage) depends on all of the factors listed below.
Your premium rate depends on:
- Your age, and
- The amount of insurance you want, and
- The coverage plan requested
See the premium rates and a description of the plan options.
Download Service-Disabled Veterans Insurance RH Information and Premium Rates (VA pamphlet 29-9)
Can I get a waiver so I don’t have to pay the premiums?
Yes, in some cases. Under certain conditions, the basic S-DVI policy provides for a waiver of premiums for Veterans who are totally disabled.
Learn more about premium waivers
You must pay your premiums for supplemental S-DVI.
What if I need help with my claim?
If you have questions about Service-Disabled Veterans Insurance or a VA life insurance policy that starts with a V, RH, J, RS, K, or W, you can call the VA Life Insurance Center at 800-669-8477. We’re here from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.
Veterans’ Mortgage Life Insurance (VMLI)
If you have a severe service-connected disability that we’ve concluded was caused—or made worse—by your service, you may be able to get Veterans’ Mortgage Life Insurance (VMLI). In the event of your death, this mortgage protection insurance can help your family pay off the home mortgage on a home that’s been adapted to meet your needs.
To get VMLI, you’ll need to apply for our Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) Grant. The SAH grant can help you buy, build, or make changes (like installing ramps or widening doorways) to a home so you can live more independently. When you receive an SAH grant, your Loan Guaranty agent will tell you if you qualify for VMLI and will help you apply.
Find out if you qualify for an SAH grant—and how to apply
Find out if you qualify for VMLI—and how to apply