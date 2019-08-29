Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI)

You can apply for S-DVI if you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true. You:

Were released from active duty on or after April 25, 1951, and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, and

Were rated for a service-connected disability (even if only 0%), and

Are in good health except for any service-connected conditions, and

Apply within 2 years from the date we grant your new service-connected disability

Note: An increase of a rating you had before—or a rating of Individual Unemployability, meaning you can’t work—doesn’t qualify you for S-DVI.

Watch our video about the benefits of S-DVI

