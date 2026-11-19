Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI)

Yes, in some cases. Under certain conditions, the basic S-DVI policy still provides a premium waiver for Veterans who are totally disabled.

Learn more about premium waivers

If you have supplemental S-DVI, you’ll need to pay premiums for this supplemental coverage—even if you have a waiver for your basic S-DVI premiums.

Note: Supplemental S-DVI also stopped taking new applications after December 31, 2022.