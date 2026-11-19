Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI)
Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI) provides low-cost coverage to eligible service members. This program stopped taking new applications after December 31, 2022. But if you already have S-DVI, you can keep it. Read this page to learn more about S-DVI.
Am I eligible for VA life insurance as a Veteran with a service-connected disability?
Yes. We have a new program called Veterans Affairs Life Insurance (VALife) for Veterans with service-connected disabilities. We began accepting applications for VALife on January 1, 2023.
Questions about your existing S-DVI policy
How much are my S-DVI premiums?
Your premium (the amount you’ll pay for your coverage) depends on these factors:
- Your age, and
- The amount of insurance you have, and
- The coverage plan you requested, and
- Whether you pay once each month or once each year
You can review the premium rates for S-DVI plans.
Download S-DVI RH Information and Premium Rates (VA Pamphlet 29-9) (PDF)
Can I get a waiver so I don’t have to pay the premiums?
Yes, in some cases. Under certain conditions, the basic S-DVI policy still provides a premium waiver for Veterans who are totally disabled.
Learn more about premium waivers
If you have supplemental S-DVI, you’ll need to pay premiums for this supplemental coverage—even if you have a waiver for your basic S-DVI premiums.
Note: Supplemental S-DVI also stopped taking new applications after December 31, 2022.
Can I change from S-DVI to VALife?
Yes. If you have S-DVI, you have these 2 options:
- You can apply now for VALife, or
- You can keep your S-DVI. You don’t have to do anything to keep your coverage.
What to know about changing to VALife
- If you applied for VALife by December 31, 2025, you can keep your S-DVI during the 2-year waiting period for VALife benefits. Your S-DVI (including policies with premium waivers) will end when your full VALife coverage starts. You must pay premiums for both policies during the 2-year waiting period.
- If you apply for VALife on or after January 1, 2026, your S-DVI (including policies with premium waivers) will end the day we approve your VALife application. You’ll need to pay only VALife premiums during the 2-year waiting period. But you won’t have full coverage during this time.
Note: VALife doesn’t offer premium waivers. If you have a waiver for S-DVI premiums, your waiver won’t transfer to VALife.
What if I have more questions?
You can call the VA Life Insurance Center at
We can help answer questions about these policies:
- VALife
- S-DVI
- Any VA life insurance policy that starts with a V, J, RS, or W