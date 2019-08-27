Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI)

You may be able to get full-time SGLI coverage if any of the descriptions below are true for you.

At least one of these must be true. You’re:

An active-duty member of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard, or

A commissioned member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) or the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS), or

A cadet or midshipman of the U.S. military academies, or

A member, cadet, or midshipman of the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) engaged in authorized training and practice cruises, or

A member of the Ready Reserve or National Guard, assigned to a unit, and scheduled to perform at least 12 periods of inactive training per year, or

A volunteer in an Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) mobilization category

If you’re in nonpay status with the Ready Reserve or National Guard

You may be able to get full-time SGLI coverage if you meet both of the requirements below.

Both of these must be true. You’re:

Scheduled for 12 periods of inactive training for the year, and

Drilling for points rather than pay

Note: You must pay your premiums directly.