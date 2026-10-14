Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI)
Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI) offers low-cost term coverage to eligible service members. If you’re a service member who meets certain criteria, we’ll automatically sign you up. Find out if you’re eligible and learn how to manage your SGLI coverage.
Am I eligible for SGLI?
You may be eligible for full-time SGLI coverage if you meet at least 1 of these requirements.
At least 1 of these must be true:
- You’re an active-duty member of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Marines, or Coast Guard, or
- You’re a commissioned member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) or the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS), or
- You’re a cadet or midshipman of the U.S. military academies, or
- You’re a member, cadet, or midshipman of the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) engaged in authorized training and practice cruises, or
- You’re a member of the Ready Reserve or National Guard, assigned to a unit, and scheduled to perform at least 12 periods of inactive training per year, or
- You’re a volunteer in an Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) mobilization category
If you’re in nonpay status with the Ready Reserve or National Guard, you may be eligible for full-time SGLI coverage if you meet both of these requirements:
- You’re scheduled for 12 periods of inactive training for the year, and
- You’re drilling for points rather than pay
Note: You must pay your premiums directly.
Who’s covered?
Service members
Accessing and managing SGLI while you’re serving
What kind of life insurance benefits can I get with SGLI?
You can get benefits like these:
- Coverage up to the top limit of $500,000—in $50,000 increments
- 120 days of free coverage from the date you leave the military
- Extension of free coverage for up to 2 years (if you’re totally disabled) when you leave the military
Get information on the SGLI-Disability Extension
- Part-time coverage (if you’re a Reserve member who doesn’t qualify for full-time coverage)
How do I get these benefits?
If you qualify for SGLI, we’ll automatically sign you up through your service branch. Check your unit’s personnel office for more information.
Can I make changes to my benefits?
Yes. You can choose your level of coverage or even refuse coverage completely. You can also choose your beneficiaries (the people you pick to get the money from your life insurance policy if you die) and change them as needed.
How to change your beneficiaries—or reduce, turn down, or restore your SGLI coverage
Submit your changes online through the SGLI Online Enrollment System (SOES). These are the steps to access SOES:
Sign in.
Select Manage my SGLI.
Check your coverage and beneficiary information and make any needed updates. A beneficiary is the person you pick to get the money from your life insurance policy if you die.
You can log in with your Common Access Card (CAC) as soon as you receive a notice that you can start using SOES.
How much will I pay for these benefits?
If you have SGLI coverage, you’ll pay a monthly premium that’ll be automatically taken out of your base pay. The current basic SGLI premium rate is 5 cents per $1,000 of insurance coverage. The premium includes an additional $1 per month for Traumatic Injury Protection coverage (TSGLI).
Converting your SGLI coverage when you separate or retire
How do I convert my SGLI coverage to VGLI or an individual insurance policy?
Convert to VGLI
When you leave the military, you can apply for Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI) within 1 year and 120 days from your date of discharge for up to the amount of coverage you had through SGLI.
Find out how to apply for VGLI
Convert to an individual insurance policy
When you leave the military, you have the option to convert your SGLI coverage to a permanent, individual insurance policy (like whole life) within 120 days from your date of discharge without proof of good health.
Check the list of participating companies and learn how to convert to an individual policy (PDF)
Getting an extension of SGLI coverage
If I’m disabled when I leave the military, can I get a free extension of my SGLI coverage?
You may be able to keep your coverage for up to 2 years after the date you leave the military at no cost to you if you meet either of the requirements listed here.
At least 1 of these must be true:
- You’re totally disabled at the time of your discharge and unable to work, or
- No matter your work status, you’ve had 1 of these conditions:
- Total loss of hearing in both ears
- Loss of speech that leaves you unable to talk—even in a whisper—without the help of an artificial device
- Permanent (long-lasting) loss of use of both of your hands, feet, or eyes, or 1 hand and 1 foot, or 1 hand or foot and 1 eye
How do I apply for an SGLI Disability Extension?
You’ll need to apply for the Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Disability Extension (SGLI-DE).
To apply, fill out the SGLI Disability Extension Application (SGLV 8715) and send it to the Office of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (OSGLI) address listed on the application.
Get SGLV 8715 to download (PDF)
If you get approved, you’ll receive a notice 20 months after your separation date letting you know that your SGLI-DE will end and that you now have the option to pay a premium for Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI).
If you pay the VGLI premium, you’ll be able to keep your life insurance coverage for as long as you keep paying the premiums.
How to get help with your claim
If you have questions about Servicemembers’ or Veterans’ Group Life Insurance, you can call the OSGLI at
Forms that you or your beneficiary would need
- To receive an insurance payment after a service member has died, a beneficiary would file a Claim for Death Benefits (SGLV 8283)
Get SGLV 8283 to download
- To receive payment for a qualifying traumatic injury, complete an Application for TSGLI Benefits (SGLV 8600)
Get SGLV 8600 to download (PDF)
- To request an advance insurance payment for a service member who’s terminally ill, file a Claim for Accelerated Benefits (SGLV 8284)
Get SGLV 8284 to download (PDF)