Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI)
Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI) offers low-cost term coverage to eligible service members. If you’re a service member who meets certain criteria, we’ll automatically sign you up. Find out if you’re eligible and learn how to manage your SGLI coverage.
Am I eligible for SGLI?
You may be able to get full-time SGLI coverage if any of the descriptions below are true for you.
At least one of these must be true. You’re:
- An active-duty member of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard, or
- A commissioned member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) or the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS), or
- A cadet or midshipman of the U.S. military academies, or
- A member, cadet, or midshipman of the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) engaged in authorized training and practice cruises, or
- A member of the Ready Reserve or National Guard, assigned to a unit, and scheduled to perform at least 12 periods of inactive training per year, or
- A volunteer in an Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) mobilization category
If you’re in nonpay status with the Ready Reserve or National Guard
You may be able to get full-time SGLI coverage if you meet both of the requirements below.
Both of these must be true. You’re:
- Scheduled for 12 periods of inactive training for the year, and
- Drilling for points rather than pay
Note: You must pay your premiums directly.
Who’s covered?
Service members
Accessing and managing SGLI while you’re serving
What kind of life insurance benefits can I get with SGLI?
You can get:
- Coverage up to the top limit of $400,000—in $50,000 increments
- 120 days of free coverage from the date you left the military
- Extension of free coverage for up to 2 years (if you’re totally disabled) when you leave the military.
See below for information on the SGLI-Disability Extension
- Part-time coverage (if you’re a Reserve member who doesn’t qualify for full-time coverage)
How do I get these benefits?
If you qualify for SGLI, we’ll automatically sign you up through your service branch. See your unit’s personnel office for more information.
Can I make changes to my benefits?
Yes. You can choose your level of coverage or even refuse coverage completely. You can also choose your beneficiaries (the people you pick to get the money from your life insurance policy if you die) and change them as needed.
How to change your beneficiaries—or reduce, turn down, or restore your SGLI coverage
If you’re a member of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, please submit your changes online through the SGLI Online Enrollment System (SOES). To access SOES:
Sign in.
Go to Benefits, Life Insurance SOES-SGLI Online Enrollment System.
Check your coverage and beneficiary information and make any needed updates.
You can log in with your CAC or DS Logon using Internet Explorer as soon as you receive a notice that you can start using SOES.
If you’re a member of the Public Health Service, please submit your changes by filling out the Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Election and Certificate (SGLV 8286) and giving it to your unit’s personnel officer.
Download SGLV 8286 (PDF)
Learn more about SOES
How much will I pay for these benefits?
If you have SGLI coverage, you’ll pay a monthly premium that’ll be automatically taken out of your base pay. The current basic SGLI premium rate is 7 cents per $1,000 of insurance coverage. The premium includes an additional $1 per month for Traumatic Injury Protection coverage (TSGLI).
Learn more about TSGLI
These are the SGLI premium rates effective July 1, 2014:
|Coverage amount
|Monthly premium rate
|TSGLI premium
|Total monthly premium deduction
|$400,000
|$28.00
|$1.00
|$29.00
|$350,000
|$24.50
|$1.00
|$25.50
|$300,000
|$21.00
|$1.00
|$22.00
|$250,000
|$17.50
|$1.00
|$18.50
|$200,000
|$14.00
|$1.00
|$15.00
|$150,000
|$10.50
|$1.00
|$11.50
|$100,000
|$7.00
|$1.00
|$8.00
|$50,000
|$3.50
|$1.00
|$4.50
Applying for VGLI when you separate or retire
How do I apply for VGLI when I leave the military?
When you leave the military, you can apply for Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI) within 1 year and 120 days from your discharge for up to the amount of coverage you had through SGLI.
Learn more about VGLI
You can also convert your SGLI policy into a civilian policy within 120 days from the date you left the military.
Learn how to convert your SGLI coverage to an individual policy (PDF)
Can I get a free extension of my SGLI coverage if I’m disabled when I leave the military?
You may be able to keep your coverage for up to 2 years after the date you left the military if you’re within 2 years of your separation date and you meet either of the requirements listed below.
At least one of these must be true:
- You’re totally disabled at the time of your discharge and unable to work, or
- No matter your work status, you’ve had one of the following:
- Total loss of hearing in both ears
- Loss of speech that leaves you unable to talk—even in a whisper—without the help of an artificial device
- Permanent (long-lasting) loss of use of both of your hands, feet, or eyes, or one hand and one foot, or one hand or foot and one eye
How do I apply for an SGLI Disability Extension?
You’ll need to apply for the Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Disability Extension (SGLI-DE).
To apply, fill out the SGLI Disability Extension Application (SGLV 8715) and send it to the OSGLI address listed on the application.
Download SGLV 8715 (PDF)
If you get approved, you’ll receive a notice 20 months after your separation date letting you know that your SGLI-DE will end and that you now have the option to pay a premium for Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI).
If you pay the premium, you’ll be able to keep your life insurance coverage for as long as you keep paying the premiums.
Learn more about VGLI
What if I need help with my claim?
If you have questions about Servicemembers’ or Veterans’ Group Life Insurance, you can call the Office of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (OSGLI) at 800-419-1473, or email the Prudential Insurance Company.
Which forms would my family member need?
- To request an advance insurance payment for a service member who’s terminally ill, a family member would file a Claim for Accelerated Benefits (SGLV 8284).
Download SGLV 8284 (PDF)
- To receive an insurance payment in their time of need, a family member would file a Claim for Death Benefits (SGLV 8283).
Download SGLV 8283 (PDF)
- To help a service member get short-term financial support while recovering from a traumatic injury, a family member would work with the service member to file an Application for TSGLI Benefits (SGLV 8600).
Download SGLV 8600 (PDF)