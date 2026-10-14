Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI)

You may be eligible for full-time SGLI coverage if you meet at least 1 of these requirements.

At least 1 of these must be true:

You’re an active-duty member of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Marines, or Coast Guard, or

You’re a commissioned member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) or the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS), or

You’re a cadet or midshipman of the U.S. military academies, or

You’re a member, cadet, or midshipman of the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) engaged in authorized training and practice cruises, or

You’re a member of the Ready Reserve or National Guard, assigned to a unit, and scheduled to perform at least 12 periods of inactive training per year, or

You’re a volunteer in an Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) mobilization category

If you’re in nonpay status with the Ready Reserve or National Guard, you may be eligible for full-time SGLI coverage if you meet both of these requirements:

You’re scheduled for 12 periods of inactive training for the year, and

You’re drilling for points rather than pay

Note: You must pay your premiums directly.