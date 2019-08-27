Traumatic Injury Protection (TSGLI)
TSGLI (also known as Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Traumatic Injury Protection) provides short-term financial support to help eligible service members recover from a severe injury. If you were covered by SGLI and experienced a traumatic injury while serving in the military, find out how to file a claim for TSGLI or appeal a past decision.
Am I eligible for TSGLI?
You may be able to get TSGLI if you were insured by SGLI when you experienced a traumatic injury, and you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true. You:
- Have a scheduled loss that is a direct result of the traumatic injury, and
- Suffered the traumatic injury before midnight on the day that you left the military, and
- Suffered a scheduled loss within 2 years (730 days) of the traumatic injury, and
- Have survived for a period of not less than 7 full days from the date of the traumatic injury (the 7-day period begins on the date and time of the traumatic injury and ends 168 full hours later), and
- Were an active-duty military member, a Reservist, a National Guard member, on funeral-honors duty, or on 1-day muster duty
Are any injuries excluded from TSGLI?
Yes. To qualify for TSGLI, none of the descriptions below can be true of your injury.
None of these can be true. Your injury can’t:
- Be self-inflicted on purpose or the result of an attempt at self-injury, or
- Involve the use of an illegal drug or a controlled substance that was given or taken without the advice of a medical doctor, or
- Be the result of medical or surgical treatment of an illness or disease, or
- Occur while you’re committing or trying to commit a felony, or
- Be the result of a physical or mental illness or disease (not including illness or disease caused by a wound infection; a chemical, biological, or radiological weapon; or accidentally swallowing a contaminated substance)
Can I get retroactive TSGLI for a past injury?
You may be able to get retroactive TSGLI (meaning that it takes effect starting from a date in the past) if you were injured between October 7, 2001, and November 30, 2005, and you meet all of the TSGLI qualifications listed above.
You can use this benefit no matter where the injury happened—whether you were on or off duty—and no matter if your SGLI coverage was in effect when you got injured.
Note: We’ve removed the previous requirement that you must have been injured during Operations Enduring or Iraqi Freedom (OEF or OIF).
Find out if you qualify for retroactive benefits
Who’s covered?
Service members covered by SGLI
What kind of life insurance benefits can I get through TSGLI?
You may get $25,000 to $100,000 in short-term financial support to help in your recovery from a traumatic injury.
How do I get these benefits?
You’re automatically covered through TSGLI if you’re signed up for full-time SGLI. This insurance covers you even if your injury happened while you were off duty.
To get payments—including retroactive TSGLI payments—you’ll need to apply. To file a claim, fill out the Application for TSGLI Benefits (SGLV 8600), and fax, email, or mail it to us. Look for the address of your service branch on the front page of the form.
Download the Application for TSGLI Benefits (PDF)
How do I appeal a decision if I’m denied benefits?
First, look at the denial letter you received from your branch of service. Your letter will tell you if you should use the TSGLI Appeal Request Form (SGLV 8600A)—and how long you’ll have to submit your appeal.
If your letter says to complete this form, fill it out and submit it to your branch of service.
Download the TSGLI Appeal Request Form (PDF)
How much will I pay for these benefits?
If you have SGLI coverage, your SGLI premium (which is automatically deducted from your base pay) includes a $1-per-month flat-rate premium for TSGLI. This is all you’ll pay for this benefit.