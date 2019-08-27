Traumatic Injury Protection (TSGLI)

You may be able to get retroactive TSGLI (meaning that it takes effect starting from a date in the past) if you were injured between October 7, 2001, and November 30, 2005, and you meet all of the TSGLI qualifications listed above.

You can use this benefit no matter where the injury happened—whether you were on or off duty—and no matter if your SGLI coverage was in effect when you got injured.

Note: We’ve removed the previous requirement that you must have been injured during Operations Enduring or Iraqi Freedom (OEF or OIF).

Find out if you qualify for retroactive benefits