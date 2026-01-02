Veterans Affairs Life Insurance (VALife)

Apply for VALife

You can check your eligibility and apply online right now. Each month or each year, you’ll pay a certain amount to keep your coverage. We call this your premium. When you apply, you’ll need to submit your first premium payment.

Benefits you can get with VALife

You can get these benefits:

Up to $40,000 in whole life insurance coverage (in $10,000 increments), and

Cash value that starts to add up 2 years after we approve your application

Note: VALife doesn’t offer loans.

VALife is guaranteed acceptance whole life insurance. This means that if you meet the eligibility requirements for VALife, we’ll automatically approve your application. You won’t need to prove you’re in good health. And you can keep your coverage for the rest of your life.

For more information about VALife, you can play our VALife video.

Play our VALife video on YouTube

When your benefits will start

Your full life insurance coverage starts 2 years after you apply. You must pay the premiums during those 2 years.

If you die during the 2-year waiting period, we’ll pay your beneficiaries the total amount you paid in premiums, plus interest.

Interest rate for a death in 2025: 3.59%

Interest rate for a death in 2024: 2.35%

If you die after the 2-year waiting period, we’ll pay your beneficiaries the full coverage amount of your policy.

Note: Beneficiaries are the people you pick to get the money from your life insurance policy if you die.

How much you’ll pay for VALife

Your premium depends on your age when you apply and the amount of coverage you want. Your premium rate will never increase as long as you keep your VALife policy.

If more than 6 months have passed since your last birthday, we consider you 1 year older when determining your premium rate. For example, if you’re 59 years and 6 months and 1 day old, you’ll pay the rate for age 60.

Note: VALife doesn’t offer premium waivers.

Premium rates if you pay each month

Select your age to review VALife monthly premium rates.