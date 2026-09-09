Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI)

You can get between $10,000 and $500,000 in term life insurance benefits. The amount you’ll get will be based on how much SGLI coverage you had when you left the military.

Note: When you leave the military, you can sign up through VGLI for coverage up to the amount you had through SGLI. If you have less than the maximum coverage, you can increase your coverage by $25,000 1 year after getting VGLI and then every 5 years after that. You can increase your coverage up to a total of $500,000 until you’re 60 years old.