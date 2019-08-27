Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI)

You’ll need to apply for VGLI within one year and 120 days of leaving the military.

If you sign up within 240 days of leaving the military, you won’t need to prove you’re in good health. If you sign up after the 240-day period, you’ll need to submit evidence that you’re in good health.

Apply in one of these ways:

Fax the form to 800-236-6142, or mail it to:

OSGLI

PO Box 41618

Philadelphia, PA 19176-9913



To reinstate a VGLI policy that has expired, you’ll need to fill out an Application for Reinstatement of VGLI Coverage (SGLV 180).

Download SGLV 180 (PDF)

