Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI)
With Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI), you may be able to keep your life insurance coverage after you leave the military for as long as you continue to pay the premiums. Find out if you qualify for VGLI and how to manage your coverage.
Am I eligible for Veterans’ Group Life Insurance?
You may be able to get VGLI if you meet at least one of the requirements listed below.
At least one of these must be true. You:
- Had part-time Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI) as a member of the National Guard or Reserves, and you suffered an injury or disability (damage to your body or mind that makes it hard for you to do everyday tasks, including meaningful work) while on duty—including direct traveling to and from duty—that disqualified you for standard premium insurance rates, or
- Had SGLI while you were in the military and you’re within 1 year and 120 days of being released from an active-duty period of 31 or more days, or
- Are within 1 year and 120 days of retiring or being released from the Ready Reserves or National Guard, or
- Are within 1 year and 120 days of assignment to the Individual Ready Reserves (IRR) of a branch of service, or to the Inactive National Guard (ING). This includes members of the United States Public Health Service Inactive Reserve Corps (IRC), or
- Are within 1 year and 120 days of being put on the Temporary Disability Retirement List (TDRL)
Who’s covered?
- Veterans
- Former service members
What life insurance benefits can I get with VGLI?
$10,000 to $400,000 in life insurance benefits, based on the amount of SGLI coverage you had when you left the military.
Note: When you leave the military, you can sign up through VGLI for coverage up to the amount you had through SGLI. You can also increase your coverage by $25,000 every 5 years—up to $400,000—until you’re 60 years old.
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to apply for VGLI within one year and 120 days of leaving the military.
If you sign up within 240 days of leaving the military, you won’t need to prove you’re in good health. If you sign up after the 240-day period, you’ll need to submit evidence that you’re in good health.
Apply in one of these ways:
- Apply through the Office of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (OSGLI), using the Prudential website.
Apply online through OSGLI
- Apply online through eBenefits
- Apply by mail or fax. Fill out the Application for Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (SGLV 8714).
Download the Application for Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (PDF)
Fax the form to 800-236-6142, or mail it to:
OSGLI
PO Box 41618
Philadelphia, PA 19176-9913
To reinstate a VGLI policy that has expired, you’ll need to fill out an Application for Reinstatement of VGLI Coverage (SGLV 180).
Download SGLV 180 (PDF)
How much will I pay for these benefits?
VGLI premium rates are based on your age and the amount of insurance coverage you want.
Choose your age to find monthly premium rates as of July 1, 2014.
-
Coverage amount Monthly premium rate $400,000 $32.00 $390,000 $31.20 $380,000 $30.40 $370,000 $29.60 $360,000 $28.80 $350,000 $28.00 $340,000 $27.20 $330,000 $26.40 $320,000 $25.60 $310,000 $24.80 $300,000 $24.00 $290,000 $23.20 $280,000 $22.40 $270,000 $21.60 $260,000 $20.80 $250,000 $20.00 $240,000 $19.20 $230,000 $18.40 $220,000 $17.60 $210,000 $16.80 $200,000 $16.00 $190,000 $15.20 $180,000 $14.40 $170,000 $13.60 $160,000 $12.80 $150,000 $12.00 $140,000 $11.20 $130,000 $10.40 $120,000 $9.60 $110,000 $8.80 $100,000 $8.00 $90,000 $7.20 $80,000 $6.40 $70,000 $5.60 $60,000 $4.80 $50,000 $4.00 $40,000 $3.20 $30,000 $2.40 $20,000 $1.60 $10,000 $0.80
-
Coverage amount Monthly premium rate $400,000 $40.00 $390,000 $39.00 $380,000 $38.00 $370,000 $37.00 $360,000 $36.00 $350,000 $35.00 $340,000 $34.00 $330,000 $33.00 $320,000 $32.00 $310,000 $31.00 $300,000 $30.00 $290,000 $29.00 $280,000 $28.00 $270,000 $27.00 $260,000 $26.00 $250,000 $25.00 $240,000 $24.00 $230,000 $23.00 $220,000 $22.00 $210,000 $21.00 $200,000 $20.00 $190,000 $19.00 $180,000 $18.00 $170,000 $17.00 $160,000 $16.00 $150,000 $15.00 $140,000 $14.00 $130,000 $13.00 $120,000 $12.00 $110,000 $11.00 $100,000 $10.00 $90,000 $9.00 $80,000 $8.00 $70,000 $7.00 $60,000 $6.00 $50,000 $5.00 $40,000 $4.00 $30,000 $3.00 $20,000 $2.00 $10,000 $1.00
-
Coverage amount Monthly premium rate $400,000 $52.00 $390,000 $50.70 $380,000 $49.40 $370,000 $48.10 $360,000 $46.80 $350,000 $45.50 $340,000 $44.20 $330,000 $42.90 $320,000 $41.60 $310,000 $40.30 $300,000 $39.00 $290,000 $37.70 $280,000 $36.40 $270,000 $35.10 $260,000 $33.80 $250,000 $32.50 $240,000 $31.20 $230,000 $29.90 $220,000 $28.60 $210,000 $27.30 $200,000 $26.00 $190,000 $24.70 $180,000 $23.40 $170,000 $22.10 $160,000 $20.80 $150,000 $19.50 $140,000 $18.20 $130,000 $16.90 $120,000 $15.60 $110,000 $14.30 $100,000 $13.00 $90,000 $11.70 $80,000 $10.40 $70,000 $9.10 $60,000 $7.80 $50,000 $6.50 $40,000 $5.20 $30,000 $3.90 $20,000 $2.60 $10,000 $1.30
-
Coverage amount Monthly premium rate $400,000 $68.00 $390,000 $66.30 $380,000 $64.60 $370,000 $62.90 $360,000 $61.20 $350,000 $59.50 $340,000 $57.80 $330,000 $56.10 $320,000 $54.40 $310,000 $52.70 $300,000 $51.00 $290,000 $49.30 $280,000 $47.60 $270,000 $45.90 $260,000 $44.20 $250,000 $42.50 $240,000 $40.80 $230,000 $39.10 $220,000 $37.40 $210,000 $35.70 $200,000 $34.00 $190,000 $32.30 $180,000 $30.60 $170,000 $28.90 $160,000 $27.20 $150,000 $25.50 $140,000 $23.80 $130,000 $22.10 $120,000 $20.40 $110,000 $18.70 $100,000 $17.00 $90,000 $15.30 $80,000 $13.60 $70,000 $11.90 $60,000 $10.20 $50,000 $8.50 $40,000 $6.80 $30,000 $5.10 $20,000 $3.40 $10,000 $1.70
-
Coverage amount Monthly premium rate $400,000 $88.00 $390,000 $85.80 $380,000 $83.60 $370,000 $81.40 $360,000 $79.20 $350,000 $77.00 $340,000 $74.80 $330,000 $72.60 $320,000 $70.40 $310,000 $68.20 $300,000 $66.00 $290,000 $63.80 $280,000 $61.60 $270,000 $59.40 $260,000 $57.20 $250,000 $55.00 $240,000 $52.80 $230,000 $50.60 $220,000 $48.40 $210,000 $46.20 $200,000 $44.00 $190,000 $41.80 $180,000 $39.60 $170,000 $37.40 $160,000 $35.20 $150,000 $33.00 $140,000 $30.80 $130,000 $28.60 $120,000 $26.40 $110,000 $24.20 $100,000 $22.00 $90,000 $19.80 $80,000 $17.60 $70,000 $15.40 $60,000 $13.20 $50,000 $11.00 $40,000 $8.80 $30,000 $6.60 $20,000 $4.40 $10,000 $2.20
-
Coverage amount Monthly premium rate $400,000 $144.00 $390,000 $140.40 $380,000 $136.80 $370,000 $133.20 $360,000 $129.60 $350,000 $126.00 $340,000 $122.40 $330,000 $118.80 $320,000 $115.20 $310,000 $111.60 $300,000 $108.00 $290,000 $104.40 $280,000 $100.80 $270,000 $97.20 $260,000 $93.60 $250,000 $90.00 $240,000 $86.40 $230,000 $82.80 $220,000 $79.20 $210,000 $75.60 $200,000 $72.00 $190,000 $68.40 $180,000 $64.80 $170,000 $61.20 $160,000 $57.60 $150,000 $54.00 $140,000 $50.40 $130,000 $46.80 $120,000 $43.20 $110,000 $39.60 $100,000 $36.00 $90,000 $32.40 $80,000 $28.80 $70,000 $25.20 $60,000 $21.60 $50,000 $18.00 $40,000 $14.40 $30,000 $10.80 $20,000 $7.20 $10,000 $3.60
-
Coverage amount Monthly premium rate $400,000 $268.00 $390,000 $261.30 $380,000 $254.60 $370,000 $247.90 $360,000 $241.20 $350,000 $234.50 $340,000 $227.80 $330,000 $221.10 $320,000 $214.40 $310,000 $207.70 $300,000 $201.00 $290,000 $194.30 $280,000 $187.60 $270,000 $180.90 $260,000 $174.20 $250,000 $167.50 $240,000 $160.80 $230,000 $154.10 $220,000 $147.40 $210,000 $140.70 $200,000 $134.00 $190,000 $127.30 $180,000 $120.60 $170,000 $113.90 $160,000 $107.20 $150,000 $100.50 $140,000 $93.80 $130,000 $87.10 $120,000 $80.40 $110,000 $73.70 $100,000 $67.00 $90,000 $60.30 $80,000 $53.60 $70,000 $46.90 $60,000 $40.20 $50,000 $33.50 $40,000 $26.80 $30,000 $20.10 $20,000 $13.40 $10,000 $6.70
-
Coverage amount Monthly premium rate $400,000 $432.00 $390,000 $421.20 $380,000 $410.40 $370,000 $399.60 $360,000 $388.80 $350,000 $378.00 $340,000 $367.20 $330,000 $356.40 $320,000 $345.60 $310,000 $334.80 $300,000 $324.00 $290,000 $313.20 $280,000 $302.40 $270,000 $291.60 $260,000 $280.80 $250,000 $270.00 $240,000 $259.20 $230,000 $248.40 $220,000 $237.60 $210,000 $226.80 $200,000 $216.00 $190,000 $205.20 $180,000 $194.40 $170,000 $183.60 $160,000 $172.80 $150,000 $162.00 $140,000 $151.20 $130,000 $140.40 $120,000 $129.60 $110,000 $118.80 $100,000 $108.00 $90,000 $97.20 $80,000 $86.40 $70,000 $75.60 $60,000 $64.80 $50,000 $54.00 $40,000 $43.20 $30,000 $32.40 $20,000 $21.60 $10,000 $10.80
-
Coverage amount Monthly premium rate $400,000 $600.00 $390,000 $585.00 $380,000 $570.00 $370,000 $555.00 $360,000 $540.00 $350,000 $525.00 $340,000 $510.00 $330,000 $495.00 $320,000 $480.00 $310,000 $465.00 $300,000 $450.00 $290,000 $435.00 $280,000 $420.00 $270,000 $405.00 $260,000 $390.00 $250,000 $375.00 $240,000 $360.00 $230,000 $345.00 $220,000 $330.00 $210,000 $315.00 $200,000 $300.00 $190,000 $285.00 $180,000 $270.00 $170,000 $255.00 $160,000 $240.00 $150,000 $225.00 $140,000 $210.00 $130,000 $195.00 $120,000 $180.00 $110,000 $165.00 $100,000 $150.00 $90,000 $135.00 $80,000 $120.00 $70,000 $105.00 $60,000 $90.00 $50,000 $75.00 $40,000 $60.00 $30,000 $45.00 $20,000 $30.00 $10,000 $15.00
-
Coverage amount Monthly premium rate $400,000 $920.00 $390,000 $897.00 $380,000 $874.00 $370,000 $851.00 $360,000 $828.00 $350,000 $805.00 $340,000 $782.00 $330,000 $759.00 $320,000 $736.00 $310,000 $713.00 $300,000 $690.00 $290,000 $667.00 $280,000 $644.00 $270,000 $621.00 $260,000 $598.00 $250,000 $575.00 $240,000 $552.00 $230,000 $529.00 $220,000 $506.00 $210,000 $483.00 $200,000 $460.00 $190,000 $437.00 $180,000 $414.00 $170,000 $391.00 $160,000 $368.00 $150,000 $345.00 $140,000 $322.00 $130,000 $299.00 $120,000 $276.00 $110,000 $253.00 $100,000 $230.00 $90,000 $207.00 $80,000 $184.00 $70,000 $161.00 $60,000 $138.00 $50,000 $115.00 $40,000 $92.00 $30,000 $69.00 $20,000 $46.00 $10,000 $23.00
-
Coverage amount Monthly premium rate $400,000 $1,840.00 $390,000 $1,794.00 $380,000 $1,748.00 $370,000 $1,702.00 $360,000 $1,656.00 $350,000 $1,610.00 $340,000 $1,564.00 $330,000 $1,518.00 $320,000 $1,472.00 $310,000 $1,426.00 $300,000 $1,380.00 $290,000 $1,334.00 $280,000 $1,288.00 $270,000 $1,242.00 $260,000 $1,196.00 $250,000 $1,150.00 $240,000 $1,104.00 $230,000 $1,058.00 $220,000 $1,012.00 $210,000 $966.00 $200,000 $920.00 $190,000 $874.00 $180,000 $828.00 $170,000 $782.00 $160,000 $736.00 $150,000 $690.00 $140,000 $644.00 $130,000 $598.00 $120,000 $552.00 $110,000 $506.00 $100,000 $460.00 $90,000 $414.00 $80,000 $368.00 $70,000 $322.00 $60,000 $276.00 $50,000 $230.00 $40,000 $184.00 $30,000 $138.00 $20,000 $92.00 $10,000 $46.00
Can I choose or update my beneficiaries?
Yes. You can choose your beneficiaries (the people you pick to get the money from your life insurance policy if you die) and change them as needed.
Update your beneficiary information in one of these ways:
- Access your policy online.
Find your policy through Prudential Life Insurance Company of America, or
- Fill out a VGLI Beneficiary Designation form (SGLV 8721).
Download SGLV 8721 (PDF)
Fax the form to 800-236-6142, or mail it to:
OSGLI
PO Box 41618
Philadelphia, PA 19176-9913
Can I convert my VGLI policy into a commercial policy?
Yes. You can convert your policy into a commercial (civilian) policy at any time. You’ll be able to convert at standard premium rates, without having to provide proof that you’re in good health.
To convert your VGLI policy:
-
Choose your new insurance company.
View our list of companies that take part in this program (PDF)
-
Apply at the local sales office of your chosen company.
-
Get a letter from OSGLI confirming that you have VGLI coverage (called a VGLI Conversion Notice) and give the letter to the agent who takes your application.
Note: The conversion policy must be a permanent policy, such as a whole life policy. You can’t convert to other types of policies, like term, variable life, or universal life insurance. And supplementary policy benefits, like Accidental Death and Dismemberment or Waiver of Premium for Disability, aren’t considered part of the conversion policy.
What if I need help with my claim?
If you have questions about Servicemembers’ or Veterans’ Group Life Insurance, you can call the Office of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (OSGLI) at 800-419-1473 or email the Prudential Insurance Company.
Which forms would my family member need?
- To request an advance insurance payment for a service member who’s terminally ill, a family member would file a Claim for Accelerated Benefits (SGLV 8284).
Download SGLV 8284 (PDF)
- To receive an insurance payment in their time of need, a family member would file a Claim for Death Benefits (SGLV 8283).
Download SGLV 8283 (PDF)