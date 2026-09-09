Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI)
With Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI), you may be able to keep your life insurance coverage after you leave the military for as long as you continue to pay the premiums. Find out if you qualify for VGLI and how to manage your coverage.
Am I eligible for Veterans’ Group Life Insurance?
You may be eligible for VGLI if you meet at least 1 of these requirements.
At least 1 of these must be true:
- You had SGLI while you were in the military and you’re within 1 year and 120 days of being released from an active-duty period of 31 or more days, or
- You’re within 1 year and 120 days of retiring or being released from the Ready Reserve or National Guard, or
- You’re within 1 year and 120 days of assignment to the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) of a branch of service, or to the Inactive National Guard (ING). This includes members of the United States Public Health Service Inactive Reserve Corps (IRC), or
- You’re within 1 year and 120 days of being put on the Temporary Disability Retirement List (TDRL), or
- You had part-time Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI) as a member of the National Guard or Reserve. And you suffered an injury or disability (damage to your body or mind that makes it hard for you to do everyday tasks, including meaningful work) while on duty—including direct traveling to and from duty—that disqualified you for standard premium insurance rates.
Who’s covered?
- Veterans
- Former service members
What life insurance benefits can I get with VGLI?
You can get between $10,000 and $500,000 in term life insurance benefits. The amount you’ll get will be based on how much SGLI coverage you had when you left the military.
Note: When you leave the military, you can sign up through VGLI for coverage up to the amount you had through SGLI. If you have less than the maximum coverage, you can increase your coverage by $25,000 1 year after getting VGLI and then every 5 years after that. You can increase your coverage up to a total of $500,000 until you’re 60 years old.
Why is VGLI a good option after I leave the military?
You can apply for VGLI within 240 days of leaving the military without a health review. This means you can get coverage even if you have health conditions.
Other reasons VGLI might be a good option for you:
- Your monthly cost depends only on your age. We don’t charge more based on your gender or if you use tobacco.
- Your coverage lasts your whole life as long as you keep paying your premiums.
- You can switch your VGLI policy to a private plan at any time through participating companies without a medical exam.
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to apply for VGLI within 1 year and 120 days of leaving the military.
If you sign up within 240 days of leaving the military, you won’t need to prove you’re in good health. If you sign up after the 240-day period, you’ll need to submit evidence that you’re in good health.
Apply in 1 of these ways:
- Apply through the Office of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (OSGLI), using the Prudential website.
Apply online through OSGLI
- Apply by mail or fax. Fill out the Application for Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (SGLV 8714).
Get SGLV 8714 to download (PDF)
Fax the form to
OSGLI
PO Box 41618
Philadelphia, PA 19176-9913
To reinstate a VGLI policy that has expired, you’ll need to fill out an Application for Reinstatement of VGLI Coverage (SGLV 180).
How much will I pay for these benefits?
VGLI premium rates are based on your age and the amount of insurance coverage you want.
Choose your age to find monthly premium rates as of July 1, 2025.
Ages 29 and younger
Ages 30 to 34
Ages 35 to 39
Ages 40 to 44
Ages 45 to 49
Ages 50 to 54
Ages 55 to 59
Ages 60 to 64
Ages 65 to 69
Ages 70 to 74
Ages 75 to 79
Ages 80 and older
Can I choose or update my beneficiaries?
Yes. You can choose your beneficiaries (the people you pick to get the money from your life insurance policy if you die) and change them as needed.
Update your beneficiary information in 1 of these ways:
- Access your policy online
Find your policy through Prudential Life Insurance Company of America
- Fill out a VGLI Beneficiary Designation form (SGLV 8721)
Get SGLV 8721 to download (PDF)
Fax the form to
OSGLI
PO Box 41618
Philadelphia, PA 19176-9913
How do I convert VGLI coverage to an individual insurance policy?
You can convert VGLI coverage to an individual insurance policy by taking the steps listed here. You’ll be able to convert at standard premium rates, without having to provide proof that you’re in good health.
Choose your new insurance company.
Apply at the local sales office of your chosen company.
Get a letter from OSGLI confirming that you have VGLI coverage (called a VGLI Conversion Notice) and give the letter to the agent who takes your application.
Note: The conversion policy must be a permanent policy, such as a whole life policy. You can’t convert to other types of policies, like term, variable life, or universal life insurance. And supplementary policy benefits, like Accidental Death and Dismemberment or Waiver of Premium for Disability, aren’t considered part of the conversion policy.
What if I need help with my claim?
If you have questions about Servicemembers’ or Veterans’ Group Life Insurance, you can call the Office of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (OSGLI) at
Which forms would my beneficiary or I need?
- To receive an insurance payment after a Veteran has died, a beneficiary would file a Claim for Death Benefits (SGLV 8283)
Get SGLV 8283 to download
- To request an advance insurance payment for a Veteran who’s terminally ill, file a Claim for Accelerated Benefits (SGLV 8284)
Get SGLV 8284 to download (PDF)