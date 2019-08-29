Totally disabled or terminally ill policyholders

You may be able to get a waiver of your life insurance premiums if you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true:

You have a mental or physical disability that prevents you from being able to hold a job, and

You’re covered under Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI), and

Your total disability happens before you’re 65 years old—but after the effective date of your life insurance policy, and

Your total disability continues for at least 6 months in a row

There are certain exceptions to the above conditions. But if you think you’re entitled to a waiver of premiums, you should apply as soon as possible and we’ll let you know if you qualify.