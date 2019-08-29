Totally disabled or terminally ill policyholders
If you have VA life insurance coverage and you become totally disabled or terminally ill, you may be eligible for certain benefit options. Your spouse may also be eligible for certain options if diagnosed with a terminal illness. Learn more about these options—and how to apply.
SGLI extension for policyholders who become disabled
Can I get a free extension of my SGLI coverage if I’m disabled when I leave the military?
You may be able to keep your coverage for up to 2 years after the date you left the military if you meet both of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true. You’re:
- Within 2 years of your separation date, and
- Totally disabled or have certain conditions
Find out if you qualify for the SGLI Disability Extension—and how to apply
Waiver of premiums for policyholders who become totally disabled
A waiver of premiums means you won’t have to pay your life insurance premiums (the monthly payments you make to hold your policy). In most cases, premiums can only be waived up to one year prior to receipt of a claim.
You may be able to get a waiver of your life insurance premiums if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true:
- You have a mental or physical disability that prevents you from being able to hold a job, and
- You’re covered under Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI), and
- Your total disability happens before you’re 65 years old—but after the effective date of your life insurance policy, and
- Your total disability continues for at least 6 months in a row
There are certain exceptions to the above conditions. But if you think you’re entitled to a waiver of premiums, you should apply as soon as possible and we’ll let you know if you qualify.
You’ll need to apply for these benefits as soon as possible after becoming totally disabled. We’ll decide if you qualify, and we’ll notify you of the decision.
To apply, fill out and sign a Claim for Disability Insurance (VA Form 29-357). Mail it to the address listed on the form.
Accelerated benefits for terminally ill policyholders
Eligible Veterans, service members, and covered spouses of service members can get accelerated benefits. With accelerated benefits, you can get up to 50% of the face value of your coverage in increments of $5,000—paid to you before death.
You or your spouse may be able to get benefits early if you meet both of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true:
- You have SGLI, Family SGLI, or VGLI life insurance, and
- You or your covered spouse has a written statement from a doctor saying you have (or your spouse has) 9 months or less to live
Note: Only the insured service member or Veteran may apply for accelerated benefits. No one may apply on their behalf. In the case of a terminally ill spouse, only the insured may apply.
Use the application form for the type of coverage you have:
If you’re an SGLI or VGLI policyholder, fill out a Claim for Accelerated Benefits (SGLV 8284).
Download the Claim for Accelerated Benefits form
If you’re still on active duty or you’re a Reservist, turn in the form to your service branch. They will need to fill out part of the form.
If you’re a Veteran, have your doctor fill out their part of the form, then send the completed form to:
The Prudential Insurance Company of America
PO Box 70173
Philadelphia, PA 19176-0173
Or, fax the form to 877-832-4943.
If you’re covered under Family SGLI, fill out a Claim for Accelerated Benefits (SGLV 8284A).
Download the Claim for Accelerated Benefits form
You’ll need to fill out one part of the application, and your doctor will need to fill out another part of it.
We pay the remaining amount of the face value of the insurance policy to your designated beneficiary or beneficiaries (the people you’ve picked to get the money from your policy) upon your death. In the case of a terminally ill spouse, we pay the rest of the insurance policy to you upon your spouse’s death.
Learn more about VA life insurance
Read chapter 5 of the Servicemembers’ and Veterans’ Group Life Insurance Handbook
Contact the Office of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (OSGLI)