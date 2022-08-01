 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Lincoln Vet Center

Address

211 South 84th Street
Lincoln, NE 68510

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
LVC exterior

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Lincoln Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Lincoln Vet Center - Kearney

Located at

American Red Cross - Kearney
520 W. 48th Street
Kearney, NE 68845

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Kearney CAP

Lincoln Vet Center - O'Neill

Located at

Holt County Veterans Service Office-Annex
204 N. 4th Street, Ste 1
O'Neill, NE 68763

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Holt Cty Annex exterior

Lincoln Mobile Vet Center

Phone

LMVC

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.