Locations

Main location

Little Rock Vet Center Address 10800 Financial Centre Parkway Suite 175 North Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions on Google Maps Phone 501-918-1800 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Little Rock Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Little Rock Vet Center - Arkadelphia Located at Happyland Childcare Center, Inc. 2012 W. Pine St. Arkadelphia, AR 71923 Directions on Google Maps Phone 501-918-1800 Hours Sat.

Little Rock Vet Center - Batesville Located at Citizen's Bank 805 Batesville Blvd Batesville, AR 72501 Directions on Google Maps Phone 501-918-1800 Hours Sat.

Little Rock Vet Center - Cabot Located at Lonoke County Veteran's Service Office (Cabot Mall) 114 N. 1st. Office F Cabot, AR 72023 Directions on Google Maps Phone 501-918-1800 Hours Sat.

Little Rock Vet Center - Hot Springs Located at Temporary Location- American Legion 3237 Albert Pike Rd Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions on Google Maps Phone 501-918-1800 Hours Sat.

Little Rock Vet Center - Mountain Home Located at St. Peter the Fisherman Church 249 Dyer St. Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions on Google Maps Phone 501-918-1800 Hours Sat.

Little Rock Vet Center - Mountain View Located at Stone County Library 326 W. Washington St. Mountain View, AR 72560 Directions on Google Maps Phone 501-918-1800 Hours Sat.

Little Rock Vet Center - North Little Rock Located at University of Arkansas - Pulaski Tech 3000 W. Scenic Dr. North Little Rock, AR 72118 Directions on Google Maps Phone 501-918-1800 Hours Sat.

Little Rock Vet Center - Pine Bluff Located at Pine Bluff Library 200 E. 8th Ave. Pine Bluff, AR 71601 Directions on Google Maps Phone 501-918-1800 Hours Sat.

Little Rock Vet Center - Russellville Located at Pope County Veterans Service Office 107 West B St. Russellville, AR 72801 Directions on Google Maps Phone 501-918-1800 Hours Sat.

Little Rock Vet Center - Searcy Located at Carmichael Community Center 801 S. Elm St. Searcy, AR 72143 Directions on Google Maps Phone 501-918-1800 Hours Sat.

Little Rock Mobile Vet Center Phone 501-918-1800

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.