Main location

Little Rock Vet Center

Address

10800 Financial Centre Parkway
Suite 175
North Little Rock, AR 72211

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Little Rock Vet Center Entrance

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Little Rock Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Little Rock Vet Center - Arkadelphia

Located at

Happyland Childcare Center, Inc.
2012 W. Pine St.
Arkadelphia, AR 71923

Phone

Hours

  • Sat.
  • Sun.
Little Rock Vet Center Arkadelphia

Little Rock Vet Center - Batesville

Located at

Citizen's Bank
805 Batesville Blvd
Batesville, AR 72501

Phone

Hours

  • Sat.
  • Sun.
Batesville CAP Site

Little Rock Vet Center - Cabot

Located at

Lonoke County Veteran's Service Office (Cabot Mall)
114 N. 1st.
Office F
Cabot, AR 72023

Phone

Hours

  • Sat.
  • Sun.
Little Rock Vet Center - Cabot

Little Rock Vet Center - Hot Springs

Located at

Temporary Location- American Legion
3237 Albert Pike Rd
Hot Springs, AR 71913

Phone

Hours

  • Sat.
  • Sun.
Hot Springs American Legion

Little Rock Vet Center - Mountain Home

Located at

St. Peter the Fisherman Church
249 Dyer St.
Mountain Home, AR 72653

Phone

Hours

  • Sat.
  • Sun.
Little Rock Vet Center - Mountain Home

Little Rock Vet Center - Mountain View

Located at

Stone County Library
326 W. Washington St.
Mountain View, AR 72560

Phone

Hours

  • Sat.
  • Sun.
Little Rock Vet Center - Mountain View

Little Rock Vet Center - North Little Rock

Located at

University of Arkansas - Pulaski Tech
3000 W. Scenic Dr.
North Little Rock, AR 72118

Phone

Hours

  • Sat.
  • Sun.
North Little Rock CAP Site

Little Rock Vet Center - Pine Bluff

Located at

Pine Bluff Library
200 E. 8th Ave.
Pine Bluff, AR 71601

Phone

Hours

  • Sat.
  • Sun.
Pine Bluff CAP Site

Little Rock Vet Center - Russellville

Located at

Pope County Veterans Service Office
107 West B St.
Russellville, AR 72801

Phone

Hours

  • Sat.
  • Sun.
Russellville CAP Site

Little Rock Vet Center - Searcy

Located at

Carmichael Community Center
801 S. Elm St.
Searcy, AR 72143

Phone

Hours

  • Sat.
  • Sun.
Searcy CAP Site

Little Rock Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Little Rock MVC

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.