About VA Loma Linda Healthcare System

The VA Loma Linda Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations serving San Bernardino and Riverside counties in California. Our facilities include the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans Hospital and our ambulatory care center in Loma Linda, and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Blythe, Corona, Murrieta, Palm Desert, Rancho Cucamonga, and Victorville.

To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Loma Linda health services page.

The VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 22 (VISN 22), which includes medical centers and clinics in California, Arizona, and New Mexico.

Learn more about VISN 22

Research and development

At VA Loma Linda Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation.

We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

In our research program we create cutting-edge therapies in areas like:

Teaching and learning

At VA Loma Linda Healthcare System, our teaching hospital provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also offer training in many associated health professions.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Since 1977, VA Loma Linda Healthcare System has been improving the health of Veterans.

Our services are available to more than 72,000 Veterans who live in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Our medical center is named for former U.S. Rep. Jerry Lyle Pettis, who was elected to 5 terms in Congress. Pettis served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II. Before serving in Congress, Pettis was a pilot for United Airlines.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

Joint Commission

American Dental Association

American Psychological Associate

American Society of Health System Pharmacists

Commission on Cancer

The VA Loma Linda Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

