Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VHA will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient centered and evidence based.

This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement.

It will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the nation's well-being through education, research and service in National emergencies.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations serving San Bernardino and Riverside counties in California. Our facilities include the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans Hospital and our ambulatory care center in Loma Linda, and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Blythe, Corona, Murrieta, Palm Desert, Rancho Cucamonga, and Victorville.