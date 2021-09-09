Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Protestant worship service: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PT in the Community Living Center dining room

Catholic worship service: Monday through Friday, at 11:00 a.m. PT in the chapel

Catholic Mass: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. PT in the chapel

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call our chaplain at 909-583-6010. Veterans that need to speak to a chaplain after hours can contact the operator at 800-741-8387 to page one of them.

Interfaith Chapel

Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans Hospital

First floor

Map of Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans Hospital campus

Hours: 24/7