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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Loma Linda health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Loma Linda health care.

Mailing address

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
11201 Benton Street
Loma Linda, CA 92357

Main phone numbers

Local: 909-825-7084
Toll-free: 800-741-8387

For after-hours assistance, please call the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 5.3 Telephone Advice Nurse Call Line at for an evaluation from a triage nurse and, when appropriate, referral to an urgent care center in the community.

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

A – F

Administrative Medicine/Occupational Medicine

Cardiology

Caregiver Support

Dental Service

Dermatology

Dialysis Clinic

Endocrinology

Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Volunteer Office)

G – M

GI Clinic ACC

GI/Lab

Homeless Veteran Care

Infectious Disease

LGBTQ+ Veteran Care

Mental Health Care

Military Sexual Trauma Care Coordinator

N – Z

Nephrology Clinic

(Scheduling)

(Administrative Service)

(Case Management)

Neurology

Pain Clinic

Patient Advocates

Pharmacy

Preventative Medicine

Primary Care

Public Affairs

Returning Service Member Care

Rheumatology

Smoking and Tobacco Cessation

Whole Health

Women Veteran Care

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System.

Phone: or ext. 6108

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 909-825-7084 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Loma Linda Healthcare System

Mail:

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
Release of Information
11201 Benton Street
Loma Linda, CA 92357

For questions about your request to VA Loma Linda Healthcare System

Phone: 909-307-5210

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Report an issue

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 