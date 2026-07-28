Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Loma Linda health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Loma Linda health care.
Mailing address
VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
11201 Benton Street
Loma Linda, CA 92357
Main phone numbers
Local: 909-825-7084
Toll-free: 800-741-8387
For after-hours assistance, please call the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 5.3 Telephone Advice Nurse Call Line at
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A – F
Administrative Medicine/Occupational Medicine
Cardiology
Caregiver Support
Dental Service
Dermatology
Dialysis Clinic
Endocrinology
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Volunteer Office)
G – M
GI Clinic ACC
GI/Lab
Homeless Veteran Care
Infectious Disease
LGBTQ+ Veteran Care
Mental Health Care
Military Sexual Trauma Care Coordinator
N – Z
Nephrology Clinic
Neurology
Pain Clinic
Patient Advocates
Pharmacy
Preventative Medicine
Primary Care
Public Affairs
Returning Service Member Care
Rheumatology
Smoking and Tobacco Cessation
Whole Health
Women Veteran Care
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System.
Phone:
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 909-825-7084 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
Mail:
VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
Release of Information
11201 Benton Street
Loma Linda, CA 92357
For questions about your request to VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
Phone: 909-307-5210
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018