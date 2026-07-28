Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Loma Linda health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Loma Linda health care.

Mailing address

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System

11201 Benton Street

Loma Linda, CA 92357

Main phone numbers

Local: 909-825-7084

Toll-free: 800-741-8387

For after-hours assistance, please call the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 5.3 Telephone Advice Nurse Call Line at for an evaluation from a triage nurse and, when appropriate, referral to an urgent care center in the community.

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711