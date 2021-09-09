DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care facilities for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout San Bernardino and Riverside counties in California. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Terrel Lewis and TC Steven Salazar

26001 Redlands Blvd.

Redlands, CA 92373

Phone: 909-894-7857 or 909-583-6014

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.