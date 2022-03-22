VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a job fair April 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ambulatory Care Center on 26001 Redlands Boulevard. The job fair is open to the public for immediate hires, onboarding, interviews and resume drop offs.

Apply for open positions on USA Jobs through April 4. VALLHS is currently hiring registered nurses, pathology and laboratory leads and medical technologists, surgical technicians, medical support assistants, medical supply technicians (sterile processing), and housekeeping aid positions.

Applicants interested in working at VALLHS should bring a current resume, birth certificate or passport, driver’s license, education transcripts and professional certifications to the job fair. Current or former federal employees should bring SF-50 Notification of Personnel Action. To expedite the hiring and onboarding process, applicants should first apply on USA Jobs for open positions and bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination and current immunization record.

Nurses apply at USAJobs.gov

Nursing applicants should also bring basic life support/advanced life support (BLS/ALS) certification. VALLHS has nursing positions open in mental health, medical-surgical, operating room, intensive care unit, emergency department, gastrointestinal, and specialty care fields. Accredited nursing degree and one-year experience required.

Veterans

VA is committed to adding and retaining Veterans to our workforce. Learn about Veteran employment at VA, resources, and how to claim Veterans’ preference for federal job applications at https://www.vacareers.va.gov/Careers/Veterans/

Working with VA

VALLHS is part of the nation’s largest integrated health care team. Our mission is to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being. VALLHS provides a wide variety of health care and support services to Veterans in the inpatient and outpatient settings.

For more information on job requirements, compensation, benefits, and how to apply, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/

###