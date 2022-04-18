VA2K Walk & Roll: Support Homeless Veterans & Healthy Living

VA2K Walk & Roll

May 18, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans’ Hospital

11201 Benton Street, Loma Linda, CA 92357

&

Ambulatory Care Center

26001 Redlands Boulevard, Redlands, CA 92373

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a VA2K Walk & Roll to support homeless Veterans and promote healthy lifestyles May 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Ambulatory Care Center. VA2K is free and open to the public, featuring a two-kilometer walk or roll, information tables, and voluntary donation opportunities.

New items such as toiletries, sleeping bags or tents for homeless Veterans can be donated at or before VA2K through the VALLHS Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE). If you have questions about donations, contact CDCE at 909.825.7084 ext. 6011.