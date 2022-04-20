VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting an Advance Health Care Directive Fair May 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) lobby. Veterans and designated health care agents, caregivers, family members and close companions are invited to receive information, complete and update advance health care directives.

An advance directive is an official document that helps your doctors and loved ones understand your preferences for medical and mental health care. If someday you can’t make health care decisions for yourself anymore, an advance directive can help guide the people who will make decisions for you.

You can use a VA Advance Directive form to:

Name specific people to make health care decisions for you

Describe your preferences for how you want to be treated

Describe your preferences for medical care, mental health care, long-term care, or other types of health

What You Should Know About Advance Directives, VA.gov https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/10-0137A.pdf

VA Advance Directive Durable Power of Attorney For Health Care and Living Will https://www.va.gov/geriatrics/docs/vha-10-0137-fill-2-26-20.pdf

For information on healthcare planning and advanced directives, visit https://www.ethics.va.gov/for_veterans.asp

Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, from 10 am – 2 pm

Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) Lobby

26001 Redlands Blvd, Redlands CA 92373