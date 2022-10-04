Flu and monkeypox walk-in vaccination clinic for Veterans

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a free flu and monkeypox walk-in vaccination clinic at the Palm Desert VA Clinic Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Veterans enrolled to VALLHS.

Monkeypox vaccine will be administered to eligible Veterans based on the current county health department categories. All Veterans will be screened for eligibility at the walk-in site.

Getting vaccinated against flu and monkeypox provides individual protection and reduces the spread of preventable diseases. VALLHS is offering vaccination to help keep Veterans and our community healthy.

Getting a flu shot every year is the surest way to protect yourself and others from serious illness. For the best protection against monkeypox, two doses of JYNNEOS vaccine spaced 28 days apart are recommended. If you have questions about getting vaccinated, talk to your healthcare provider.

The Palm Desert VA Clinic is located at 72700 Dinah Shore Drive, Suite 200, Palm Desert, CA 92211. For more information, please contact 909-583-6154.