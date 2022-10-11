Whole Health groups | October

"What matters to you?"

Join fellow Veterans and be empowered to explore what matters most to you, supporting one another as you set and achieve goals and learn ways to optimize your health and well-being.

Check out the Whole Health groups at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System this October at the Ambulatory Care Center, 26001 Redlands Boulevard, Redlands CA 92373.

Intro to Whole Health One 2-hour session either: Wednesday 10/12 or 10/19 at 10 a.m.

Skill Building – Food & Drink 2 weekly one-hour sessions on 10/13 & 10/20/22 at 10 a.m.

Taking Charge of My Life & Health Support over 8 consecutive 1-hour weekly meetings; first group begins Monday,10/17/22 at 10 a.m.



To sign up or learn more about the Whole Health program at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System, call 909-583-6906.



