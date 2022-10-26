Medication Take Back Day
When:
Sat. Oct 29, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Front entrance
Cost:
Free
What's in your medicine cabinet?
Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That's dangerous and often tragic. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
Keep them safe. Clean them out. Take them back.
Safely and anonymously turn in your old, unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System's Medication Take Back Day Saturday October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event is open to the public. No sharps, needles or liquids please.
Ambulatory Care Center
Front entrance
26001 Redlands Boulevard
Redlands, CA 92373-7762
