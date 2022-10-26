Medication Take Back Day

What's in your medicine cabinet?

Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That's dangerous and often tragic. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.

Keep them safe. Clean them out. Take them back.

Safely and anonymously turn in your old, unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System's Medication Take Back Day Saturday October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event is open to the public. No sharps, needles or liquids please.

Medication Take Back Day @ VALLHS

Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Main front entrance

11201 Benton Street

Loma Linda, CA 92357-1000

Ambulatory Care Center

Front entrance

26001 Redlands Boulevard

Redlands, CA 92373-7762

https://www.dea.gov/takebackday