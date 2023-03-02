Community Blood Drive

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital Auditorium.

Appointments are needed. Schedule online at RedCrossBlood.org* with sponsor code VALomaLinda, or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Auditorium inside Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital

11201 Benton Street

Loma Linda, CA 92357-1000

