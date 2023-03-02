Community Blood Drive
When:
Wed. Mar 15, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Auditorium
Cost:
Free
VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital Auditorium.
Appointments are needed. Schedule online at RedCrossBlood.org* with sponsor code VALomaLinda, or call 1-800-RED CROSS
*Disclaimer of Hyperlinks: The appearance of external hyperlinks does not constitute endorsement by the Department of Veterans Affairs of the linked web sites, or the information, products or services contained therein.