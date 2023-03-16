Women’s Health Center open house

VALLHS Women’s Health Center open house

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting an open house event for the Women’s Health Center at 10391 Corporate Drive in Redlands March 31 from 2-4 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Visitors can tour VA Loma Linda’s newest location, where women Veterans receive comprehensive care in an updated private setting. The open house will feature clinic tours, interactive exhibits, and information tables.

See news release for more information: VA Loma Linda Hosts Women’s Health Center Open House March 31 | VA Loma Linda Health Care | Veterans Affairs

Our Women Veterans Program offers comprehensive healthcare services including primary care, gynecology, nutrition, mental health and more. If you have questions about the Women Veterans Program or Women’s Health Center, please contact the VALLHS Women’s Health Center at 909-583-6765. For more information, visit Women Veteran Care | VA Loma Linda Health Care | Veterans Affairs.