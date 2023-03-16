Skip to Content
Community Blood Drive

Heart graphic. Community Blood Drive at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System

Community Blood Drive at VA Loma Linda

When:

Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Blood mobile at front entrance

Cost:

Free

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a community blood drive Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital.

Schedule your appointment to help save lives https://giftoflife.lstream.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/105496 *

Community Blood Drive @ VALLHS
Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital
11201 Benton Street
Loma Linda, CA 92357

 

