Community Blood Drive
When:
Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Blood mobile at front entrance
Cost:
Free
VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a community blood drive Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital.
Schedule your appointment to help save lives https://giftoflife.lstream.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/105496 *
11201 Benton Street
Loma Linda, CA 92357
11201 Benton Street
Loma Linda, CA 92357

* Disclaimer of Hyperlinks: The appearance of external hyperlinks does not constitute endorsement by the Department of Veterans Affairs of the linked web sites, or the information, products or services contained therein.