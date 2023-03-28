VA Loma Linda is hiring! Apply by April 10 for Hiring Fair April 22

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is holding a Hiring Fair on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ambulatory Care Center located at 26001 Redlands Blvd, Redlands, CA 92373.

To attend the Hiring Fair, applicants must first apply on USA Jobs by April 10 for at least one of the job announcements listed below. Applicants who meet minimum qualifications for VA employment will receive an invitation to RSVP for the Hiring Fair. We ask that all applicants complete the RSVP form to confirm their appointment at the Hiring Fair. Potential job applicants arriving at the Hiring Fair without first applying on USA Jobs cannot be guaranteed an appointment.

Apply now on USA Jobs. Applications accepted through April 10.

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hiring for the following positions. Click the link for directions on how to apply.

• Advanced Medical Support Assistant

• Food Service Worker

• Housekeeping Aid

• Licensed Vocational Nurse

• Medical Support Assistant

• Nursing Assistant

• Pharmacist (GS 11-12)

• Pharmacist (GS-13)

• Pharmacy Technician (GS-6)

• Pharmacy Technician (GS-7)

• Police Officer

• Psychologist

• Registered Nurse

• Senior Social Worker

• Social Worker

For questions about the Hiring Fair, please email the VA Human Resources Department at VISN22STAFFINGSSUTEAMI@va.gov.

Follow VA Loma Linda Healthcare System’s official website and social media pages for the latest information at https://www.va.gov/loma-linda-health-care/, https://www.facebook.com/VALomaLinda, and https://twitter.com/valomalinda.