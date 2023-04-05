Physician / Provider Meet and Greet, VALLHS Hiring Fair
When:
Sat. Apr 22, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm PT
Where:
Ambulatory Care Center
Cost:
Free
Physician / Provider Meet and Greet, VALLHS Hiring Fair
Join the Veteran Integrated Service Network (VISN) 22 Physician Recruiter Team and VA Loma Linda Leadership to learn about the VA mission and values in additional to total reward incentives.
Who may attend: Physicians and Providers with a full and unrestricted license from any US State or territory
Reserve your spot: Loma Linda Physician/Provider Meet & Greet Tickets, Sat, Apr 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite (external link)
Hear stories from other physicians and providers why they choose VA as their employer.
VA offers the following:
- Pay: Competitive salary, annual performance bonus, regular salary increases
- Paid Time Off: 50-55 days of annual paid time offer per year
- Retirement: Traditional federal pension (5 years vesting) and federal 401K with up to 5% in contributions by VA
- Insurance: Federal health/vision/dental/term life/long-term care
- Licensure: 1 full and unrestricted license from any US State or territory
- CME: Possible $1,000 per year reimbursement
- Malpractice: Free liability protection with tail coverage provided
- Contract: No Physician Employment Contract and no significant restriction on moonlighting
- Education Debt Reduction up to $200,000
- Work-life balance
For more information, please contact Kane Quentin at 210-739-3724 or charles.quentin@va.gov.
We hope to see you!
See more events