Physician / Provider Meet and Greet, VALLHS Hiring Fair

Register Physician / Provider Meet and Greet, VALLHS Hiring Fair

Join the Veteran Integrated Service Network (VISN) 22 Physician Recruiter Team and VA Loma Linda Leadership to learn about the VA mission and values in additional to total reward incentives.

Who may attend: Physicians and Providers with a full and unrestricted license from any US State or territory

Reserve your spot: Loma Linda Physician/Provider Meet & Greet Tickets, Sat, Apr 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite (external link)

Hear stories from other physicians and providers why they choose VA as their employer.

VA offers the following:

Pay: Competitive salary, annual performance bonus, regular salary increases

Paid Time Off: 50-55 days of annual paid time offer per year

Retirement: Traditional federal pension (5 years vesting) and federal 401K with up to 5% in contributions by VA

Insurance: Federal health/vision/dental/term life/long-term care

Licensure: 1 full and unrestricted license from any US State or territory

CME: Possible $1,000 per year reimbursement

Malpractice: Free liability protection with tail coverage provided

Contract: No Physician Employment Contract and no significant restriction on moonlighting

Education Debt Reduction up to $200,000

Work-life balance

For more information, please contact Kane Quentin at 210-739-3724 or charles.quentin@va.gov.

We hope to see you!